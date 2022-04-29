Former U.S. Women’s National Team star goalkeeper Hope Solo was arrested after police say she was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her two children inside. AP Photo/Eugenio Savio, File

Soccer star Hope Solo is asking the National Soccer Hall of Fame to postpone her induction ceremony, which was scheduled for May 21, until next year.

The former goalie for the U.S. Women’s National Team said on Friday that she appreciates the honor but is planning to enter an in-patient alcohol treatment program soon.

On April 1, Solo was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Walmart in Winston-Salem and charged with driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor child abuse and resisting arrest after an altercation with North Carolina police. Officers said that her 2-year-old twins were in the car at the time of the incident.

At the time, Solo’s lawyer, Ron Nichols, told TMZ that “the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges.”

Solo announced the decision to go into rehab via social media. She said she is asking for the Hall of Fame postponement because “at this time, my energies and focus are totally directed to my health, healing and taking care of my family.”

She added: “I want to thank the Hall of Fame for their support and for understanding my decision.”

