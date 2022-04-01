Soccer Star Hope Solo Arrested For DWI, Child Abuse And Resisting Arrest

Soccer star Hope Solo is facing charges of driving while intoxicated, misdemeanor child abuse and resisting arrest after an altercation with North Carolina police on Thursday.

The former goalie for the U.S. Women’s National Team was taken into custody in the parking lot of a Walmart in Winston-Salem, according to TMZ.

Officers confirmed to Winston-Salem Fox affiliate WGHP TV that Solo’s 2-year-old twins were in the car at the time of the incident.

Solo was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center where she was booked for DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. She was later released, a jail rep told HuffPost.

“On the advice of counsel, Hope can’t speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her kids are her life, that she was released immediately and is now at home with her family, that the story is more sympathetic than the initial charges suggest, and that she looks forward to her opportunity to defend these charges,” Solo’s attorney Rich Nichols told TMZ.

This isn’t Solo’s first encounter with law enforcement.

