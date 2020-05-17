Soccer Star Hope Solo's Dog Conan Dies After Being Shot

Soccer star Hope Solo said Saturday that her dog Conan had succumbed to injuries he’d sustained after being shot earlier in the week.

The former U.S. women’s national soccer team goalie said on social media that she and her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, had been left “brokenhearted” by the loss.

“Conan passed away from blood loss last night,” Solo wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “He fought up until the very end.”

“We’re crushed,” she added.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist first shared news of Conan’s shooting on Thursday.

At the time, Solo said Conan, one of the couple’s Doberman Pinschers, had been rushed to a veterinary hospital for emergency treatment after he was shot on Wednesday night. He was in critical condition, she said, adding: “We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!”

In her update on Saturday, Solo offered more information about the circumstances around Conan’s fatal shooting.

“Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home. We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives,” she wrote. “Conan was kind and loving. He wandered 30 yards off our property when he was shot. As animal lovers we are struggling to make sense of anyone using their right to own guns to shoot pets of any kind. We have had pets come onto our property and always helped them get home safe.”

We‘re brokenhearted to share that Conan passed away from blood loss last night. He fought up until the very end.



We’re crushed. Just a dog running through the woods, trying to make his way home. We bought our 60-acres so our dogs have space to run and live their most full lives. pic.twitter.com/JVI9kfI5xf — Hope Solo (@hopesolo) May 17, 2020

Solo ― who gave birth to twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith, in March ― has shared previously her affinity for Dobermans, which she said her husband has often compared her to.

“Jerramy always says, ‘Dobermans remind me of you. They’re loyal, regal and people are scared of them,’” Solo told People in 2015. “But they wouldn’t hurt a fly.”