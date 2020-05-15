Former U.S. Goalkeeper Hope Solo Slams ‘Heinous’ Shooting Of Her Pet Dog

Soccer star Hope Solo announced Thursday on social media that one of her dogs is in critical condition after being shot.

In an Instagram post, the former U.S. women’s national soccer team goalkeeper said she and her husband, former NFL player Jerramy Stevens, were “shocked and heartbroken” by the Wednesday night attack on their Doberman Pinscher, Conan.

The exact details surrounding the shooting remain unclear. The pooch, whom Solo described on Twitter as “a beautiful dog, best of the bunch,” was taken to a veterinary hospital for emergency treatment.

“It’s hard news to share, but harder to make sense of such a heinous act,” wrote the 2015 World Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medalist, who shared pictures of herself and Stevens (both of whose careers have been mired in controversy) with their dogs.

Our magnificent dog Conan is in critical condition after being shot last night. It's hard news to share, but harder to make sense of this heinous act. We've heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!

And Jerramy and I want to say thank you to Wilkes Veterinary Hospital and their staff for rushing Conan into emergency care, as well as their COVID-19 care practices.

“We‘ve heard that there are developments in canine prosthetics and would love any information about getting Conan a new front leg!” added Solo, who has used her platform to champion for equal pay for women players.

In March, Solo and Stevens welcomed newborn twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith, and announced their arrival on Instagram, following heartbreak in 2018 when Solo miscarried with twins and almost died.