Former U.S. Goalkeeper Hope Solo Is Pregnant With Twins

Hope Solo is going to be a soccer mom.

The former U.S. national team goalkeeper announced Monday that she and husband Jerramy Stevens have twins on the way.

“My husband and I get to practice equality from the very beginning with one boy and one girl ― miniature soccer team on the way,” Solo said on BeIN Sports’ “Weekend Winners.”

The 2015 World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist retweeted the clip with little kid emojis.

The children may have a leg up in the athletic genes department. In addition to Solo’s accomplishments, which sometimes have been dimmed by controversy, Stevens played nine seasons in the NFL, collecting 202 receptions and 22 touchdowns.

The former soccer star, who has championed pay equality for female players, miscarried with twins in 2018 and nearly died, she said earlier this year.

Solo and Stevens married in 2012.