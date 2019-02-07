WEIRD NEWS

This Is Hands-Down The Most Horrifying Pizza Video You'll Ever See

What happens to this pizza is terrible. You have been warned.

Everyone loves pizza... even maggots. And if you think you can polish off a pie pretty fast, check out how quickly these larvae devour their pizza.

The time-lapse video, posted by Science Magazine, compresses two hours of maggot munchies into mere seconds:

Maggots and people appear to have at least one thing in common when it comes to pizza: Not everyone loves the crust. 

Science Magazine said the experiment could “help grub farmers using human food waste to produce larvae-based chicken feed.”

(h/t Digg)

