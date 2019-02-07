This Is Hands-Down The Most Horrifying Pizza Video You'll Ever See

1 / 5 Sushi Mazi, Portland, Ore.

Most of the time, when you see a creatively named sushi roll, like Red Spider Roll or Green Dragon Roll, it’s pretty clear that they don’t contain real spiders and dragons. But at the popular Sushi Mazi in Portland, their "real grasshopper sushi" contains just that: rice with a grasshopper on top. "You must have before you die!" the menu implores. <em> Photo Credit: Sushi Mazi </em>