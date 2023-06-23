Horror-Based Submarine Video Game Saw Sales Jump During Titan Search

The developer of a horror-based, submarine-centric video game declared that he was “pretty horrified” after seeing the game trend on Twitter – and sales spike – as rescuers looked for the Titan submersible this week.

David Szymanski, the developer behind the “dread-driven” 2022 submarine game “Iron Lung,” shared a graphic that showed a jump in sales for the game starting on Monday as news spread about the search for the vessel.

Advertisement

“This feels so wrong,” wrote Szymanski in a tweet on Wednesday.

This feels so wrong pic.twitter.com/SMAKC6sOfH — David Szymanski (@DUSKdev) June 21, 2023

The game follows users as they “pilot a tiny submarine through an ocean of blood on an alien moon,” according to a synopsis on Steam.

“Iron Lung,” according to its gameplay description, features a sub with a “single porthole,” as well. “CBS Mornings” reporter David Pogue, who reported on the Titan last year, said the vessel was sealed with bolts by people outside of it and couldn’t be opened by those inside of it.

“There is only a single porthole on the sub, and it needs to be closed due to depth pressure, so you have to navigate purely via an incomplete map, proximity sensors, sound, and a primitive external camera...,” the description of the game read.

Advertisement

Szymanski also shared screenshots showing the game title trending on Twitter.

“I definitely see the dark humor in this whole Titanic sub thing, it’s just... like, I made Iron Lung the most nightmarish thing I could think of, and knowing real people are in that situation right now is pretty horrific, even if it was their own bad decisions,” wrote Szymanski.

“Like all the jokes I’ve been seeing are hilarious but also good lord nobody should have to die like that.”