All The Movies Joining Netflix This Week

Alison Brie makes her screenwriting debut this week with the Netflix Film “Horse Girl.” The actor, who also stars as the film’s “horse girl,” is continuing a partnership with the streaming service that includes the series “GLOW” and “BoJack Horseman,” the latter of which just ended last week.
You can read more about “Horse Girl” and watch the trailer below.
Netflix also adds a few other movies this week, including one called “#cats_the_mewvie.” This is not the “Cats” you know and hate. Instead, it’s a documentary about cats on the internet.
Notable Movie: “Horse Girl,” Feb. 7
Details: In this dramatic mystery, a woman experiences loneliness that’s tied to her deteriorating mental health. She passes her time through crafts and visiting her horse, but this life doesn’t fulfill her. Around the time she starts dating someone new, the world dissolves around her, and she doesn’t know whether she can trust herself anymore.
The main cast includes Alison Brie, Jay Duplass, Paul Reiser, John Paul Reynolds, Debby Ryan and Molly Shannon. Brie co-wrote the script.
“Horse Girl” runs 1 hour, 44 minutes.
The Full List Of Movies Joining Netflix
Feb. 3
- “Sordo” (Netflix Film)
Feb. 4
- “Faith, Hope & Love”
- “She Did That”
Feb. 5
- “Black Hollywood: ‘They’ve Gotta Have Us’”
- ″#cats_the_mewvie”
- “Uppity: The Willy T. Ribbs Story”
Feb. 7
- “The Ballad of Lefty Brown”
- “Horse Girl” (Netflix Film)
Feb. 8
- “The Coldest Game” (Netflix Film)