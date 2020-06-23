Hospital Chaplains Grapple With COVID-19's 'Tsunami' Of Grief

A typical day before COVID-19 consisted of meeting new patients — post-surgical, new diagnosis, end of life, anxious, sad or fearful — supporting family members, holding support groups for staff and the community.

What I have learned is that it is very difficult to show care and deep empathy behind a mask and gown and without touch. Our time with a patient and/or family is so rooted in a bedside presence, holding a hand, offering solace.

When the virus first turned life in our community and at our hospital upside down, I felt a weight of sadness for all who lost so much: their health, their finances, their jobs, their hope. It was oppressive. But I’ve sensed something else take root in our community and among my colleagues, and that is the sense of solidarity.

Like so many, I miss the sense of community we have in our jobs, at our schools, with our places of worship. I don’t think there will be a set time when “this is over.” I think it will be more like an unfolding, a slow realization that we are being healed.