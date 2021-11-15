10 Great Host Gifts That Aren't A Bottle Of Wine

The holidays are upon us — and with them, holiday parties. As we feel more comfortable seeing friends and family, the question arises: How do you show gratitude with something more creative than a bottle of grocery store wine?

We asked two gift experts for their thoughts on how to find a host gift that will surprise and delight. Jessica Salceda, owner of J. Isabel Designs, and Charly Goss, a wardrobe, interior and event stylist, shared their tips for choosing a thoughtful present.

Advertisement

“When selecting a host gift, I always consider the person’s unique style and interests,” Salceda said, noting that something practical is always a good bet.

Goss said offering a service is another special way to say thank you.

“I love to support local makers and business owners,” she said. “Seek out your favorite florist for a fresh bouquet, or gift the hostess an hour of house cleaning a few days in advance.”

If you’re going to a Thanksgiving dinner or holiday party at someone else’s home, read on for their top 10 suggestions to ensure you don’t show up empty-handed.

Advertisement