Hostage Situation Unfolds During Livestreamed Texas Synagogue Service

SWAT team members deploy near the Congregation Beth Israel Synagogue. ANDY JACOBSOHN via Getty Images

A man appeared to take hostages, reportedly including a rabbi, at a Texas synagogue during a Saturday service that had been streamed live on Facebook.

The Colleyville Police Department said officers were conducting a SWAT operation on the same block as Congregation Beth Israel. Before it was taken offline, the livestream depicted an angry man shouting, sometimes about religion, and periodically engaging with law enforcement ― but the feed did not show exactly what was happening.

Advertisement

“I’m going to die at the end of this, all right? Are you listening? I am going to die,” the man said shortly before the Facebook stream cut off.

CNN reported that the synagogue’s rabbi was among the four hostages, citing a law enforcement source. The man claims to have planted bombs at unknown locations, ABC News reported.

The FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives joined local authorities at the scene.

It is unclear how the man is armed at the synagogue. He claims that convicted terrorist Aafia Siddiqui is his sister, according to ABC News, although it is not clear whether he means they are biologically related.

Advertisement

Siddiqui, a Pakistani neuroscientist and MIT graduate, was accused of having ties to al Qaeda and sentenced to 86 years in 2010 for trying to murder American soldiers in Afghanistan. In 2008, Siddiqui had grabbed a soldier’s M4 rifle and used it to shoot at another soldier while being pulled in for questioning; during the attack she “exclaimed her intent and desire to kill Americans,” according to the Justice Department. Siddiqui was wounded by gunfire during the incident.

During her trial, Siddiqui expressed hostility toward Jewish people, suggesting at one point that potential jurors undergo genetic testing to confirm they are not Jewish. She is currently imprisoned at a facility near Fort Worth.

Colleyville lies between Dallas and Fort Worth in northern Texas.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations advocates for Siddiqui’s release, saying that she has been attacked by other inmates. One person allegedly smashed a mug of hot liquid onto Siddiqui’s face, the group said in a press release last summer.

Advertisement

According to a 2006 profile in Boston Magazine, Siddiqui has a brother who was working as an architect in Houston with his family.

President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett are aware of the situation; Bennett said in a tweet that he was “closely monitoring” it.

“We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers,” Bennett wrote.

I am closely monitoring the hostage situation taking place in Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.



We pray for the safety of the hostages and rescuers. — Naftali Bennett בנט (@naftalibennett) January 15, 2022