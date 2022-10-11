Shopping
BeautyAmazonprime early accessprime early access 2022

These Hot Brushes Are On Sale During Amazon Early Access

Snag a cult-favorite hot brush from brands like Revlon, Drybar and more while the sales are hot.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

The <a href="https://www.amazon.com/REVLON-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B096SVJZSW?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6345a930e4b0b7f89f50b4af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon One-Step volumizer brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345a930e4b0b7f89f50b4af" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/REVLON-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B096SVJZSW?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6345a930e4b0b7f89f50b4af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Revlon One-Step volumizer brush</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/DRYBAR-Brush-Heated-Straightening-Yellow/dp/B07H6S3YB6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6345a930e4b0b7f89f50b4af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Drybar hot comb" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345a930e4b0b7f89f50b4af" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/DRYBAR-Brush-Heated-Straightening-Yellow/dp/B07H6S3YB6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6345a930e4b0b7f89f50b4af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Drybar hot comb</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/HOT-TOOLS-Professional-Dryer-Volumizer/dp/B07SH1MKZ6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6345a930e4b0b7f89f50b4af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Hot Tools barrel brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6345a930e4b0b7f89f50b4af" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/HOT-TOOLS-Professional-Dryer-Volumizer/dp/B07SH1MKZ6?tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6345a930e4b0b7f89f50b4af%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Hot Tools barrel brush</a>.
Amazon
The Revlon One-Step volumizer brush, Drybar hot comb and Hot Tools barrel brush.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Regardless of hair type and personal style, hot brushes are all the rage right now. These styling tools are a quick and easy way to look put together with minimal time and effort. The Dyson Air Wrap set the gold standard, but there are plenty of other brands and tools at significantly lower price points that give similar end results. Luckily for us all, some of the most popular hot brushes on Amazon are currently majorly discounted during the Early Access sales event.

That means it’s the perfect time to try one out for yourself. Whether you’re a hot brush veteran or curious about trying one for the first time, there’s no better moment to pick up one of these cult-fave heat-styling hair tools. Below, we’ve rounded up seven of the best hot brush deals during this week’s Prime Day event. They range between 20% to 50% off, so you can rest easy knowing you’re getting a good deal no matter which one you pick.

FYI, deals move quickly during the Prime Early Access sale. We’ll do our best to keep this post and imagery as up to date as possible, but we can’t catch everything immediately. Check back now through October 12 to see our latest updates as the deals change.

1
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Volumizer PLUS 2.0 (31% off)
If you're looking for a way to tame your locks without dropping major cash on hair appliances, then this upgrade-model Revlon volumizer is here to save the day. This cult-fave, wildly popular drying brush, which is a little lighter and smaller than the original to get even closer to your roots, will give you the blowout of your dreams. Get it for 31% off from now through October 12.
$48 on Amazon (originally $69.99)
2
Amazon
Drybar Double Shot oval blow dryer brush (20% off)
Get that post-blowout look with this combination blow dryer and round brush. It leaves hair smooth, shiny and bouncy without creating tangles or damaging hair. It has three temperature settings, using ion technology to seal the cuticle and prevent frizz and vents that allow for a faster blowout. Get it now for 20% off.
$124 at Amazon (originally $154.08)
3
Amazon
Omo Team hot air brush (46% off)
Blow dry your hair and simultaneously style it with this versatile oval hot air brush from Omo Team. The ceramic construction provides even heat distribution while an ion generator helps to reduce frizz and keep hair shiny without causing heat damage. They even added an ALCI plug to the brush to keep the current stable and safe. Get it for 46% off now.
$48.86 at Amazon (originally $89.99)
4
Amazon
Tymo hair straightening comb (42% off)
If you're always running late, then this is the hot brush for you. It heats up in just 20 seconds and can get hair smooth and straight in one quick pass. It has five different heat settings and can be used on all kinds of hair types safely. Get it for 42% off right now.
$34.99 at Amazon (originally $59.99)
5
Amazon
Pheobe curling iron brush ( 20% off)
This versatile three-in-one brush can be used to curl, straighten or simply brush hair. It has a long cool tip so you can work with the brush with a steady hand, burn-free. The temperature can be adjusted to accommodate all hair types and the ceramic tourmaline barrel works to reduce heat damage so hair stays silky soft and smooth. Get it for 20% off right now.
$27.19 at Amazon (originally $33.99)
6
Amazon
Hot Tools 24K Gold One-Step hair dryer and volumizer (50% off)
Get an astonishing 50% off this Hot Tools dryer and styler. This classic hair tools brand uses charcoal-infused bristles to dry hair quickly and safely (no one wants a scalded scalp!). It has an oval brush design with curved sides that makes it easy to smooth hair as you go, without creating a tangled mess. Hair looks healthy, smooth, frizz-free and tidy.
$35.20 at Amazon (originally $69.99)
7
Amazon
Drybar The Brush Crush heated straightening brush (30% off)
Smooth your hair and say goodbye to frizz with Drybar's popular two-in-one flat iron and paddle brush. It's a quick and easy way to get smooth straight locks. Even the most hair-styling-averse person will quickly get the hang of this simple hot brush. Get it for 30% off right now.
$104.30 at Amazon (originally $149)
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

Up to 45% off THE Amazon Coat

All The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Style Deals

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

Sneaky Signs Of Breast Cancer That Have Nothing To Do With Lumps

Food & Drink

The Eating And Drinking Habits That Can Affect Your Risk Of Breast Cancer

Wellness

Here’s What To Know About The Latest Omicron Subvariants

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Teen Horror Series Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Food & Drink

Americans’ Halloween Candy Preferences, Broken Down By State

Shopping

These Incredible Portable Power Stations And Solar Panels Are Up To 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Best 20 Sale Items You Need From Amazon's List Of Bestsellers

Shopping

Early Access Prime Day Has Deals On Your Favorite Apple Products

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Deals Under $30

Shopping

The Foolproof Holiday Gifts On Sale During Prime's Early Access Sales

Shopping

The Beloved Keurig K-Cup Elite Is 42% Off For Prime Day

Shopping

This Internet-Favorite Desk Treadmill Is On Sale Right Now

Shopping

These Emergency Items Are On Sale During Amazon's Prime Early Access Event

Shopping

The Best Vacuum Deals For Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

The Best Amazon Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals

Shopping

Stock Up On These Reviewer-Approved Toys This Prime Day

Shopping

Here's What Parents Should Actually Buy During Amazon's Fall Prime Day

Shopping

The Best Luxury Beauty Products At Amazon's Early Access Sale

Shopping

All The Best Style And Fashion Deals For Amazon Prime Early Access

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You These Prime Early Access Splurges Are Worth Every Penny

Shopping

The Peloton Bike Is $200 Off On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

Vitamix Blenders Are Up To 40% Off Right Now, And They'll Go Fast

Shopping

This Water Flosser Is 55% Off Right Now For Prime Day

Travel

33 Funny And Relatable Tweets About Airport Security

Shopping

So Many Of Amazon’s Highest-Rated Goods Are On Sale For Prime Day

Shopping

What A Shoe-Obsessed Shopping Editor Is Buying During The Prime Early Access Sale

Shopping

This Highly Rated Smart Notebook Is Less Than $30 On Amazon Right Now

Shopping

The Best Phone Chargers On Sale During Amazon Prime's Early Access Event

Shopping

The Best Small Business Sales To Shop On Prime Day

Shopping

The Perfect Gift For Green Thumbs Is $75 Off Right now

Home & Living

This New Mystery Thriller is The Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Shopping

The Best Diwali-Inspired Gifts To Buy This Year

Shopping

The Best Deals To Shop From Walmart’s Rollbacks And More Sale

Relationships

The Rudest Things You Can Do In Someone Else’s House

Shopping

28 Of The Internet's Most Comfortable Pairs Of Shoes

Shopping

24 Pairs Of Jeans Reviewers Say Are Actually So Comfortable

Wellness

9 Reasons To Swap A Tough Workout For Low-Intensity Exercise

Shopping

8 Chunky Boots From Target That Are Under $40

Style & Beauty

Are Celebrity Skin Care Lines Actually Any Good? Experts Weigh In.