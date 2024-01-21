The Sweetest Hot Chocolate Gifts You Can Get At Target

ShoppingGift GuidesValentine's Dayhot chocolate

During the cold winter months, we’re all about a cozy vibe – fluffy blankets, a soft sweater and a cup of hot chocolate. Treat your loved ones with these sweet hot chocolate gifts from Target for Valentine’s Day, their birthday or just because.

Some of these products are ready for gifting (with a bow and everything), while others can be paired with a mug, warm slippers and other treats for a thoughtful gift that will make them melt faster than a hot chocolate bomb.

1
These hot chocolate bombs
Pop one of these hot chocolate bombs into a mug of hot milk to turn it into a delicious drink. These Belgian chocolate bombs each have a marshmallow on the inside for an extra touch of decadence.
$5.99 at Target
2
These hot cocoa spoons
Love is in the air with these Valentine’s Day-themed hot cocoa spoons. They make a cute gift and a sweet treat once you stir them into some hot milk.
$6 at Target
3
These Swiss Miss K-cup pods
Making a cup of steaming hot chocolate is super easy with these K-cups — no measuring, stirring or microwaving required. Keep the chocolate lover in your life stocked for the season with this 22-pod pack.
$15.99 at Target
4
This fair trade organic hot cocoa
Hot cocoa with a conscience, this Equal Exchange hot cocoa mix supports small-scale farmers and their families. It’s certified USDA organic and boasts a rich chocolatey flavor.
$8.29 at Target
5
This Ghirardelli hot cocoa mix
For the truly chocolate-obsessed, this hot cocoa mix from Ghirardelli has semi-sweet chocolate chips for extra chocolatey flavor and richness.
$6.49 at Target
6
This peppermint hot cocoa
Peppermint flavor lends a festive note to this hot cocoa mix, which is packaged into individualized portions for easy prep. Just mix with hot milk and stir — whipped cream and marshmallows are optional.
$6.99 at Target
7
This nondairy Swiss Miss cocoa mix
Made with nonfat dried coconut milk, this nondairy hot cocoa mix offers that classic Swiss Miss flavor without the tummy discomfort for lactose-sensitive folks. There are 6 envelopes per packet, and some reviewers note that it tastes just like the regular dairy version.
$5.89 at Target

