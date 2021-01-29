When it comes to hot chocolate, people have strong opinions.
The indulgent drink comes in many forms ― powdered cocoa, sticks, even “bombs.” Choice of bases includes the classic milk or water, but you can also spice it up with a hint of booze. These days, people get creative with flavors like caramel, Nutella and lavender. And to finish it all off, you’ve got whipped cream or marshmallows (big or mini).
If your mouth is watering now, you’re not alone. In honor of National Hot Chocolate Day on Sunday, we’ve rounded up 32 relatable tweets for hot chocolate lovers. Enjoy!
*asks kids if they'd like a steaming cup of hot chocolate*— Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) January 14, 2014
*pours all six packets into one cup*
Oh, sorry guys, there's only enough for me.
Singing "Just What I Needed" to my City Bakery hot chocolate.— Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) February 28, 2015
I'm not saying being an adult is better than being a kid, but I'm dunking a candy bar in hot chocolate rn and nobody can legally stop me.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) February 8, 2016
Have you ever stopped to think that hot chocolate might want to be called beautiful chocolate? No, because you only think about yourself.— Mom Jeans (@momjeansplease) November 27, 2019
yes i’m too good for hot chocolate made with water— miss hoes (@prettyv1rgo) December 20, 2018
The world is divided into ‘hot cocoa’ drinkers and ‘hot chocolate’ drinkers, but at least we all agree on whipped cream instead of marshmallows, right?— Darlin’ Darla (@Darlainky) December 13, 2018
*sitting on a bench in the park reading my book, sipping from slowly from my Starbucks cup* no one but me knows this is hot chocolate— grace spelman: addicted to deleting her own tweets (@GraceSpelman) November 10, 2017
Don't dare offer me hot chocolate without marshmallows you fucking lunatic.— Noodles (@Dawn_M_) November 2, 2014
tfw there's extra marshmallows in the hot chocolate pic.twitter.com/yvOBEht0EU— Amanda Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) September 17, 2019
5: Mom you're being so mean— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) February 18, 2017
Me: Why?
5: Cause you're not making me hot chocolate
Me: I made you some earlier
5: Yeah. You used to be so nice
Hot chocolate is better with whipped cream than marshmallows and I will die on this hill— Sophie 🌻 (@soph_e_teresa) September 18, 2020
"WHAT DO YOU MEAN YOU DON'T HAVE MARSHMALLOWS FOR MY HOT CHOCOLATE?!?" - someone being mallowdramatic— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) May 20, 2013
been thinking about this hot chocolate ever since the simpsons movie came out pic.twitter.com/rq7vK4ARqq— alex #blm (@indiealexx) August 30, 2020
i just want to sip hot chocolate and put my head on adele's lap while she strokes my hair and says, "there, there darling"— Taylor Trudon (@taylortrudon) November 20, 2015
At a hot chocolate shop, staff and customers- 100% female. I'm also pretty sure we're all single.— Laurie Kilmartin (@anylaurie16) September 1, 2017
"i can't believe you didn't melt properly in that hot chocolate you useless idiot" - harshing your mallow— Bec Shaw (@Brocklesnitch) June 27, 2013
[checks Facebook & sees my 4th grade girlfriend has liked my hot chocolate recipe share]— Andy H. (@AndyAsAdjective) January 12, 2017
ME: I knew she'd come crawling back to me one day
You know you live in New England when your kids come in from swimming in the summer and beg for hot chocolate.— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) July 31, 2014
I'd have an easier time explaining the meaning of life than why hot chocolate without mini marshmallows exists.— Stephanie McMaster (@Smethanie) October 30, 2011
people who make their hot chocolate with water will be going to hell 🙏🏾— fake batman fan (they/them) (@thedigitaldash_) December 24, 2020
I’m trying to cut out dairy, sugar, and spend less in general, and I think I need a hot chocolate and a piece of coffee cake to strategize.— Abbi Crutchfield (@curlycomedy) August 23, 2018
life hack: hot chocolate but with bourbon cream instead of milk— tracy tracy bo bacey-hanks (@brokeymcpoverty) January 24, 2016
CHOCOLATE TEA WILL NEVER BE HOT CHOCOLATE AND THE SOONER WE STOP LYING TO OURSELVES, THE BETTER— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) December 8, 2015
I put honey, a secret ingredient and a dash of cloves in my hot chocolate because I am fancy and I want my future kids (inshy) to talk about 'mum's special hot chocolate' because I aint cooking for them that's their dad's job— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) June 11, 2019
people who say hot cocoa instead of hot chocolate make me uncomfortable— Hayes Grier (@HayesGrier) December 13, 2016
High school girl who comes into the coffee shop I go to every morning and orders a hot chocolate just came in and announced she wants a black coffee....what happened...— Rachel Sennott (@Rachel_Sennott) October 11, 2019
I just melted two candy canes in a big mug of hot chocolate because I refuse to be the adult who disgraces her childhood self.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) November 22, 2017
3: ready!— Lurkin' Mom (@LurkAtHomeMom) September 23, 2015
Me: you're not wearing pants!
3: I'm not cold
Me: it's cool outside
3: So? Just buy me hot chocolate
So I have a new life coach..
My husband gave me a cup of hot chocolate with a couple of splashes of Woodford Reserve Straight Malt Whiskey in it.— Captain Rambeau ✨ (@Steph_I_Will) January 11, 2021
*sips deeply*
I’m canceling the little argument I had planned for 5:27 pm EST today.
As a treat on this cold, rainy day, I made my kids hot chocolate.— Arianna Bradford (@thearibradford) October 3, 2019
They are complaining because their hot chocolate is hot.
So if any of you are on the fence about whether to have kids or buy a ferret, I hope this helps with your decision.
Our 3 year old has started to refer to hot chocolate as his coffee.— dadpression (@Dadpression) July 30, 2017
Two-year-old Blue Ivy is trending on Twitter, and 28-year-old Anne T. Donahue is drinking hot chocolate for breakfast made from a mix.— Anne T. Donahue (@annetdonahue) December 13, 2013