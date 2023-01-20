What's Hot

Coveted Hot Dog Statue Stolen From West Virginia Restaurant Finally Returns Home

AP
A statue of a hot dog is shown at the Dairy Winkle restaurant, April 14, 2022, in the Campbells Creek ssection of Charleston, W.Va. The Kanawha County Sheriff's Office says the statue, which was stolen from the business during a break-in sometime after a Jan. 11, 2023, fire, has been returned. (Lori Kersey/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)
via Associated Press

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The owner of a West Virginia restaurant that was heavily damaged by fire has his coveted hot dog statue back.

The “Wienerman” statue was stolen from the Dairy Winkle in Campbells Creek during a break-in sometime after the Jan. 11 fire, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

A tip led deputies to a location where the statue was found undamaged. It was returned to restaurant owner Kerry Ellison, the statement said.

Investigators have not identified a suspect and are seeking information about the theft.

Ellison hopes to reopen the restaurant later this year.

Ellison
