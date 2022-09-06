In her videos, Lind points to the achievable nature of the Hot Girl Walk and how anyone can benefit from doing it. She also recommends listening to music that keeps your walking pace brisk and confidence boosted, rather than zoning out to a podcast.

As the weather shifts and the hours of sunshine dwindle, you may find yourself feeling less motivated to step outside. But bear in mind that a Hot Girl Walk come fall might be just what the doctor ordered, as evidence shows a direct link between walking and a boosted mood.

To get you prepped for all your Hot Girl Walks this season, we gathered a list of apparel, safety items, walking accessories and more, some of which Lind loves herself, and others that either we or other TikTokers have used.

