Contrary to its name, TikTok’s latest trend, the “Hot Girl Walk,” doesn’t center on being hot or a girl. Rather, it’s an act of self-care that has everything to do with goal-setting, accessible exercise and improved mental health –– all while cultivating a little self esteem in the process.
When HuffPost previously spoke to Mia Lind, the content creator responsible for transforming a neighborhood stroll into a viral sensation, she said, “I felt that walking had a strong stigma as not being a valid form of exercise, so I gave ‘walking’ some rebranding as a Hot Girl Walk.”
In her TikToks, Lind says to pick a coffee shop or a set location that is two miles away. Walk there and back while thinking about these three important things: “What you’re grateful for, how hot you are and all of your goals, hopes and dreams” — in particular, how you can achieve those goals and the kind of person you will be once you have reached them.
“The Hot Girl Walk is just as much an exercise for the mind as it is for the body,” Lind said in a TikTok video.
Then, before you know it, you’ve walked four miles!