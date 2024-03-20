PoliticsRepublicansmichael mccaul

OOPS! Hot Mic Captures GOP Rep Telling Republican Friend To ‘Go F**k Yourself’

Michael McCaul later apologized for the outburst, calling it "uncharacteristic of me."
Lee Moran
Reporter, HuffPost

A hot mic caught Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) telling a Republican colleague to “go f**k yourself” during a House Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday.

Committee chair McCaul quietly uttered the expletive toward Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Calif.) after Issa went over his allotted time limit during questioning of former chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley over America’s 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Watch the video here:

McCaul later apologized for the outburst.

“It was a long day, and I lost my temper,” he said in a statement that was shared with The Hill. “That is uncharacteristic of me and I apologize to Mr Issa, who I consider a friend,” the lawmaker added.

Issa, meanwhile, wrote on X: “Hey @RepMcCaul — I’ve been called worse … and by people I don’t like!”

