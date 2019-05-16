Real Life. Real News. Real Voices.
25 Hot Plus-Size Swimsuits That Are WAY Sexier Than A Damn Tankini

Off-the-shoulder, one-shoulder, bikinis, one-pieces and high-waisted swimsuits for plus size.

If you’re ready to ditch the tankini in 2019 once and for all, we get it. Though there’s nothing technically wrong with tankini swimwear (it’s tank top, it’s a bikini — two of mankind’s best fashion creations), when you’re a curvy gal who wants to show a bit more skin, it’s quickly frustrating to find nothing but boxy tankinis in your size.

Even some of Amazon’s best-selling bathing suits that claim to look good on everyone aren’t exactly size-friendly. For gals with big boobs who need swimsuits with a little underwire support, or ladies with hips who want swim bottoms that aren’t so cheeky, there are plenty of sexy styles out there — you just have to know where to look.

For curvy gals who want something sexier than a tankini, we’ve rounded up 25 gorgeous plus-size swimsuits perfect for summer 2019. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.

Take a look below:

1
The Sissone High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Modcloth
Available in sizes XS to 4X.Get it at Modcloth. (Get the matching top here. )
2
Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Boss Black Cut-Out Underwire One Piece Swimsuit
Swimsuits For All
Available in sizes 4 to 24. Get it at Swimsuits For All.
3
Target Xhilaration Plus Tie-Front Cap Sleeve Bralette Bikini
Target
Available in sizes 14 to 26. Get it at Target. (And get the matching bottoms here. )
4
Torrid Blue Gingham And Orange Ruffle Triangle Top
Torrid
Available in sizes 0X to 6X. Get it at Torrid. (And get the matching bottoms here. )
5
GabiFresh x Swimsuits For All Blondie Tie-Front High-Waist Underwire Bikini
Swimsuits For All
Available in sizes 10 to 24 (bra sizes D/DD to G/H). Get it at Swimsuits For All.
6
Esther Williams Beach Blanket Bingo One-Piece Swimsuit
Modcloth
Available in sizes 4 to 34. Get it at Modcloth.
7
Yandy Tatiana Monokini Swimsuit
Yandy
Available in sizes 1X to 4X. Get it at Yandy.
8
Eloquii Tie Front Strip Bikini Top
Eloquii
Available in sizes 12 to 28. Get it at Eloquii. (And get the matching bottoms here. )
9
Time And Tru Plus Ladder Trim Bikini Swim Top
Walmart
Available in sizes 1X to 3X. Get it at Walmart. (And get the matching bottoms here. )
10
Aerie Pique High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Available in sizes XXS to XXL. Get it at Aerie.
11
Aerie Cutout One-Shoulder One-Piece Swimsuit
Aerie
Available in sizes XXS to XXL. Get it at Aerie.
12
Mentor Aztec High Waist Bikini
Swimsuits For All
Available in sizes 4 to 18. Get it at Swimsuits For All.
13
Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All CEO White Lace-Up One-Piece Swimsuit
Swimsuits For All
Available in sizes 4 to 24. Get it at Swimsuits For All.
14
The Shirley Bikini Top
Modcloth
Available in sizes XS to 4X. Get it at Modcloth. (And get the matching bottoms here. )
15
Yandy Bare All Brigite Bikin
Yandy
Available in sizes 1X to 4X. Get it at Yandy.
16
Target Xhilaration Black Gingham Plus Tie-Front Bralette Bikini
Target
Available in sizes 14 to 26. Get it at Target. (And get the matching bottoms here. )
17
Mentor Gold High Waist Bikini
Swimsuits For All
Available in sizes 4 to 24. Get it at Swimsuits For All.
18
Aerie High-Waisted Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Available in sizes XXS to XXL. Get it at Aerie.
19
Ashley Graham x Swimsuits for All Hotshot Black One Piece Swimsuit
Swimsuits For All
Available in sizes 4 to 24. Get it at Swimsuits For All.
20
Yandy Alejandra Off-The-Shoulder Bikini
Yandy
Available in sizes 1X to 4X. Get it at Yandy.
21
Terra & Sky Plus Cabo Ruffle Bikini Swimsuit Top
Walmart
Available in sizes 0X to 5X. Get it at Walmart. (And get the matching bottoms here. )
22
Aerie Seersucker Longline Triangle Bikini Top
Aerie
Available in sizes XXS to XXL. Get it at Aerie.
23
Ashley Graham x Swimsuits For All Leader Black Halter High-Neck Bikini
Swimsuits For All
Available in sizes 4 to 24. Get it at Swimsuits For All.
24
Torrid Peach Palm Ruched One-Piece Swimsuit
Torrid
Available in sizes 0X to 6X. Get it at Torrid.
25
Aerie Tie High-Cut Cheeky Bikini Bottom
Aerie
Available in sizes XXS to XXL. Get them at Aerie.
