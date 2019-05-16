If you’re ready to ditch the tankini in 2019 once and for all, we get it. Though there’s nothing technically wrong with tankini swimwear (it’s tank top, it’s a bikini — two of mankind’s best fashion creations), when you’re a curvy gal who wants to show a bit more skin, it’s quickly frustrating to find nothing but boxy tankinis in your size.
Even some of Amazon’s best-selling bathing suits that claim to look good on everyone aren’t exactly size-friendly. For gals with big boobs who need swimsuits with a little underwire support, or ladies with hips who want swim bottoms that aren’t so cheeky, there are plenty of sexy styles out there — you just have to know where to look.
For curvy gals who want something sexier than a tankini, we’ve rounded up 25 gorgeous plus-size swimsuits perfect for summer 2019. And, if you want more of our editor-sourced products and reviews, sign up for HuffPost’s sales and deals newsletter.
Take a look below:
FYI, HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.