Must-Have Hot Sauces That Culinary Experts Swear By

Tabasco Green Pepper Sauce

Tabasco

"If I'm not using my own hot sauces, my go-to is Tabasco," said chef Isaac Toups of Toups Meatery in New Orleans. "It's local and there are a ton of varieties now. Best all around if you ask me."Christopher Arturo, chef-instructor at the Institute of Culinary Education , is also a fan of Tabasco."I appreciate how Tabasco continues to barrel-age it, which creates a depth of flavor and intricate flavor profiles," he said. "I like to add hot sauce to eggs, cooked any style."Theis praised the green pepper variety, noting that he uses it with creamy ingredients in dishes like casseroles and mac and cheese. Tabasco also got an endorsement from Mathis, the dietitian."The great thing about this hot sauce is that it contains approximately 35 mg of sodium per serving and no artificial ingredients," she said. "When using this hot sauce, remember that a little bit goes a long way. I like to add just a small amount to my food to get that perfect amount of spice!"