Must-Have Hot Sauces That Culinary Experts Swear By

There are two types of people in this world: Those who put hot sauce on seemingly everything and those who don’t know what they’re missing.

“Hot sauces add a distinct taste and aroma to the food, and it gives a tongue-burning kind of spicy that I love,” Lola Osinkolu, a home cook and blogger at Chef Lola’s Kitchen, told HuffPost. “For example, a sauce made predominantly with habaneros will have a fruity flavor. If serrano is used, the bitter notes will shine through, while jalapeño’s fresh essence is hard to ignore. In addition, it adds a punch of flavor to plain or bland food, making it more enjoyable to eat.”

Whether you’re adding it to a casserole or a cocktail, hot sauce can bring a new depth or equilibrium to countless dishes and drinks.

“As chefs, we seek to balance sweet, spicy in many different ways,” said Keith Sarasin, chef and owner of The Farmers Dinner and Aatma. “Hot sauce gives an incredible kick to tomato-based sauces, stews and any time you want to give a punch of flavor. The vinegar found in many hot sauces is the kick that so many different items need.”

In addition to the versatility, flavor and punch of spice, hot sauce can also do good things for our bodies, especially if it’s made from more natural ingredients.

“Surprisingly, hot sauce contains a few healthful benefits,” said Andrea Mathis, the registered dietitian behind the blog Beautiful Eats and Things. “It has anti-inflammatory properties and contains a great source of carotenoids and vitamins C, E, and A.”

