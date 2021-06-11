30 Products Great For Anyone Who Is A Hot Sleeper

Where are our fellow sweaty sleepers at?
If you’re someone who struggles to fall asleep because it’s just too dang hot, or if you wake up in the middle of the night practically swimming in your own sweat, we get it and we’re here to help. We rounded up cooling comforters, lightweight pajamas, refreshing body sprays and other great products that’ll allow you to spend more time catching up on beauty rest and less time wishing you could transform your bedroom into an igloo.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.
A set of cool and silky pillowcases
A super soft and lightweight bamboo pajama set
An investment-worthy ChiliPAD sleep system
A smooth mulberry silk eye mask
Or chill your whole face down with a full facial mask
A calming and relaxing weighted blanket
A BPA-free, dishwasher-safe cold brew iced coffee maker
A two-piece bedside water carafe
A memory foam wedge pillow
A peppermint, grapefruit, lemon, clary sage-oil infused Night Sweats spray
A luxurious satin sleep cap
A soothing and cooling Natural Escapes organic peppermint, camphor and menthol cream
A set of luxuriously soft Mellanni bed sheet set
A refreshing memory foam bed pillow
A relaxing silk pillowcase
A set of room-darkening velvet curtains
A voice- or phone-controlled Nest thermostat
A tube of Hot Mama Blend therapeutic grade essential oils
A very supportive body pillow
A breathable and fresh three-piece, 1,500-thread-count, silky soft duvet cover
A cooling and super soft mattress cover
A gel-infused memory foam mattress pad
A refreshing tube of residue-free Versed The Shortcut overnight facial peel
A perfectly oversized Muslin Comfort 365 Blanket
A refreshing ice roller
An investment-worthy Layla Sleep Kapok Pillow
A Purple Mattress
An ultrasonic and ultra-quiet cool-mist humidifier
A clinical-strength antiperspirant
A BedJet 3 Climate Comfort