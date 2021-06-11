HuffPost Finds

30 Products Great For Anyone Who Is A Hot Sleeper

Pillows, eye masks, pajamas... just a bunch of things to keep you cool in between the sheets.
By Elena Garcia, Samantha Wieder, BuzzFeed Shopping

Where are our fellow sweaty sleepers at?

If you’re someone who struggles to fall asleep because it’s just too dang hot, or if you wake up in the middle of the night practically swimming in your own sweat, we get it and we’re here to help. We rounded up cooling comforters, lightweight pajamas, refreshing body sprays and other great products that’ll allow you to spend more time catching up on beauty rest and less time wishing you could transform your bedroom into an igloo.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
A set of cool and silky pillowcases
Amazon
It features one side designed in a state-of-the-art Japanese cooling fabric and the other side in 100% breathable cotton — basically, you'll always know which is the cool side of the pillow.

Promising review: "Best...Pillowcases...Ever!! I run hot all the time, especially at night. This really helps to keep me cool at night. I fall asleep, stay asleep, and wake up refreshed. The cool side of the pillow is always your side of the pillow! I actually sometimes get cold during the night. If you wake up in the middle of the night sweating, you need to get this!" — Kim

Get a set of two from Amazon for $25.89+ (available in two sizes and seven colors).
2
A super soft and lightweight bamboo pajama set
Amazon
It's so comfy you might need to get it in multiple colors. The viscose material (made from bamboo) is loose, breathable and feels cool against the skin, making it great for anyone who runs hot.

Promising review: "I do not ever write product reviews, but I just feel the need to share with other women that sleep hot, how great these pajamas are! They are so soft and comfy! I've been sleeping great since I've been wearing these PJs. I sleep hot and usually will wake up every night with the night sweats or the overheated feeling, but I've yet to have this issue with these bamboo PJs. I seem to keep an even body temperature all night long. After sleeping in them for two nights I was convinced these are the answer to a cooler and better sleep, so I ordered more. I normally wear a size small, so I ordered a small and they fit perfectly!! I think that I'll also order these PJ's with the pants, for lounging around the house. If you suffer from night sweats or overheat while you sleep, THESE BAMBOO PJ's ARE THE ANSWER!!!" — Laurie

Get the set from Amazon for $13.99+ (available in sizes S–4XL and 13 colors).
3
An investment-worthy ChiliPAD sleep system
ChiliSLEEP
It includes a reversible hydro-powered mattress pad, thermal regulating control unit and a remote to help you adjust without having to get up. It uses hydropower (water) and operates between 55 to 115 degrees Fahrenheit so your bed stays as cool as you need it all night long. ChiliSLEEP was founded by Todd and Tara Youngblood and utilized their experience in science, sales and product development to create a system that would help people sleep better at night.

Promising review: "I was wary of this as it’s a bit pricey compared to other 'solutions' for being hot at night. Having said that, I don’t regret spending one penny of what it cost me. I now sleep and I never wake up hot which I was doing constantly before having this. My advice to any woman of a certain age who suffers at night with heat, or indeed anyone who is hotter at night, buy it and you won’t regret it!!" — Tracey

Get it from ChiliSLEEP for $549+ (available in three sizes).
4
A smooth mulberry silk eye mask
Amazon
It comes complete with a gel bead insert that can be stored in the fridge and then used to give you that cooling feeling your hot sleeps need.

Promising review: "This is exactly what I was looking for. The silk fabric is very soft and smooth, the strap is adjustable and comfortable to wear. This mask blocks all the light from the TV or a tablet, and about 95% of brighter light from lamps or the sun. And the cold pack is fantastic, worn alone or when placed inside the sleep mask, it's a tremendous help for headaches and hot flashes. You can't beat it for the price." — Heather Harding

Get it from Amazon for $9.95 (available in eight designs).
5
Or chill your whole face down with a full facial mask
FOMI US / Etsy
It comfortably fits on your face while giving you a cool and relaxing sensation.

Get it from FOMI US on Etsy for $14.99.
6
A calming and relaxing weighted blanket
Amazon
It comes with two divet covers — one is a cozy fleece and the other is made of a CoolMax Microfiber technology that can help ventilate heat away from your body.

Promising review: "This blanket is wonderful! I was always curious to try a weighted blanket but was skeptical if they actually worked. After reading reviews, I thought I'd give it a try. I am so glad I did. I was having a hard time falling asleep and staying asleep. After receiving this blanket, my sleep has improved dramatically and I stay asleep most of the night. I like the option of having the cooling duvet and the warmer one. I am a hot sleeper so I stick with the cool one. The only downside to the blanket is changing the duvets you have to tie countless pieces together for it to stay in place but other than that this blanket is sooo worth it!!" — Emma

Get it from Amazon for $42.99 (available in 14 sizes and six colors).
7
A BPA-free, dishwasher-safe cold brew iced coffee maker
Amazon
So you can wake up to a cold, refreshing beverage after a night of sweating it out.

Promising review: "I love coffee every morning, but on hot summer mornings, making and drinking my usual French press coffee was not appealing. The cold brew is delicious, refreshing, and so easy to make! I'll probably integrate cold brew into my routine all year round because of this. The coffee maker pieces are all dishwasher safe, making it super easy to clean though I usually just give it a nice rinse every other brew or so. I also like that it's a pitcher and brew system in one and that the lid is super leak-proof!" — Tina

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in three colors and two sizes).
8
A two-piece bedside water carafe
Amazon
So you can quench that middle-of-the-night thirst without having to make that dreadful walk to the fridge.

Promising review: "My wife often gets up in the middle of the night for water and she wanted something close by and not have to go to the refrigerator. This carafe is absolutely perfect for her. First, it is very high quality, exquisitely made, and holds just the right amount of water/ice for keeping on the nightstand overnight. For all day, you'd want an insulated tumbler perhaps, but she fills this halfway with ice cubes and fills enough water just to the neck. it stays cold all night. Any leftover water, she just waters her plants with. My wife and I both have difficulty lifting some objects, but this glass carafe, though solid and substantial, has a very big glass handle so it is easy for her to pour water into the included cup and cover. It came quite fast, extremely well-packed to prevent breakage, and should serve her well for many years." — Bob Foss

Get it from Amazon for $44.95.
9
A memory foam wedge pillow
Amazon
Perfect for all of you out there who love having that extra cushion around your knees when you sleep, allowing air to flow more between your legs.

Promising review: "It's such a relief to have this! I've been folding a pillow in half to put under my knees for my lower back pain/sciatica, and this is 100x better. I used it within 12 hours of getting it — didn't notice a smell and it was firm and full enough for me. The manufacturer does note that it takes up to 48 hours to decompress." — Xanthe

Get it from Amazon for $22.87+ (available in three sizes).
10
A peppermint, grapefruit, lemon, clary sage-oil infused Night Sweats spray
Spa Shop by Susan / Etsy
It's designed to be used when you wake up in the middle of the night in a pool of sweat. Just spray it onto your chest, neck and forearms to get some serious instant relief. Spa Shop by Susan is an essential oil and organic spa products Etsy shop.

Get it from Spa Shop by Susan on Etsy for $14.99.
11
A luxurious satin sleep cap
Kosa Wrap Shop / Etsy
Perfect for protecting your tresses. Satin can help protect your hair and retain moisture while you sleep, all while keeping you cool. Kosa Wrap Shop is a Canada-based Etsy shop specializing in handmade satin-lined turbans, bonnets, headbands and more.

Get it from Kosa Wrap Shop on Etsy for $27.62+ (available in a variety of sizes).
12
A soothing and cooling Natural Escapes organic peppermint, camphor and menthol cream
Amazon
It's designed to help alleviate your sore muscles but its refreshing qualities can also help (quite literally) chill you out before you tuck in for the night.

Promising review: "This is a truly remarkable product, far better than anything else I've encountered on the market. It is, at once, cooling, soothing, and therapeutic. The lotion feels fresh and absorbs quickly to relieve pain or excessive itching. It appears that the natural ingredients were carefully chosen and proportioned. After buying a small bottle, I ordered two in the 8.5-ounce size. I highly recommend this cooling, skin-nourishing, very effective lotion." — richard

Get it from Amazon for $16.95.
13
A set of luxuriously soft Mellanni bed sheet set
Amazon
These are so amazing, comfy and fantastic that they have nearly 168,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.

Promising review: "I am a self proclaimed sheet snob. If it wasn’t at least 600-thread count Egyptian cotton, I was not interested. But being at the age where I get hot flashes and night sweats, and have teenage children who use Proactiv, I read the many reviews and thought, 'Why not? These are inexpensive and are peroxide resistant.' Oh my word. I’m telling you I have not slept so well in my 51 years than I have on these super soft, comfortable sheets. I ended up ordering them for all of our beds. Guests comment on how nice they are and how they keep them comfy, yet cool (no more night sweats with these!) Seriously, you need to try them because they are truly THAT GOOD! I LOVE these sheets!" — MomofFour

Get it from Amazon for $29.97+ (available in twin XL, split king, twin-California king, and in 42 colors/patterns).
14
A refreshing memory foam bed pillow
Amazon
It's designed with a cooling gel layer so you'll always have a cool side to lay your head on.

Promising review: "I bought this pillow a few months ago because I was overheating in my upper level, poorly air-conditioned bedroom. I did find that it helped combat the muggy temps (about 80 degrees and very humid). It wasn't as dramatic as laying on an ice pack, but it made the situation tolerable for me, which is saying a lot because I loathe being hot at night. I have since moved to a much more pleasantly air-conditioned home and I still delight in this pillow. It goes from being okay to being pleasantly chilled. I hate not using blankets and the cooling effect is so good that I can cuddle up under a light comforter. I have only used the cooling gel side; it's very pleasant and gives the right amount of support and cushion. It is a very heavy pillow which could be a plus or minus based on your needs but for me it's perfect." — Sarah Anderson

Get it from Amazon for $33.
15
A relaxing silk pillowcase
Amazon
So you can sleep in the cool lap of luxury — a luxury that just so happens to be totally hypoallergenic, helps retain hair moisture and reduce frizziness. It also stays cool and is recommended by dermatologists to minimize fine lines.

Promising review: "I ADORE THESE! I just gave two to a friend as part of a wedding gift and she is in love. I think I will have to order them by the dozen so I can still have one for me as my whole family covets them and is stealing them away. They are great for curly hair. You wake up and your hair doesn't look like a rat's nest. I've read that they are also great for your skin so I am watching to see if that is true. Thank you for a fabulous product." — Eileen

Get it from Amazon for $19.99+ (available in five sizes and 30 colors).
16
A set of room-darkening velvet curtains
Amazon
These will help stop that hot sun from adding to the rising temps you feel in your bedroom.

Promising review: "Purchased these for my studio, which is in an old mill. I wanted them for their insulating properties more than to block out the light because my studio loses a lot of heat at night due to its enormous windows. The curtains/drapes work great for both — I am especially pleased with how well they help keep the space from losing heat! Before having the curtains, the space would lose about 8 degrees in temperature overnight (which in the winter is a significant amount, especially in the northeast). Now, with the curtains, the space no longer loses heat overnight! It is now so nice to go into my studio in the morning and find it still toasty warm!" — Noname

Get it from Amazon for $21.99+ (available in four sizes and six colors).
17
A voice- or phone-controlled Nest thermostat
Amazon
It'll learn your preferences based on the time of day and season, and make sure your home is always the perfect temperature and you're not sweating up a storm.

Promising review: "I've never had a smart thermostat before, so I have nothing to compare it to. But this Nest device is amazing. Even better, the installation instructions are CLEAR and EASY to understand! There are interactive pictures and a text-based set of instructions online that take you through each step, and troubleshoot along the way. The thermostat works with my Google Mini and of course the Nest app. You can program what times you want the house to be at which temp and it will either start heating/cooling at that time, or you can set it to start before then, so it's nice and comfy when you get home. It has features for dealing with humidity and can even learn your temp preferences and adjust accordingly." — L Williams

Get it from Amazon for $219.99+ (available in seven colors).
18
A tube of Hot Mama Blend therapeutic grade essential oils
Schmidt Essential Oils / Etsy
It's designed to help you cope with any hot flashes. Just apply it to your lower back, the back of your neck and feet before bed for some cooling relief. Schmidt Essential Oils is a Seminole, Florida-based Etsy shop specializing in pure therapeutic grade essential oils.

Get it from Schmidt Essential Oils on Etsy for $10.95.
19
A very supportive body pillow
Amazon
Yes, it's meant for pregnant people but if you're a cuddler, this is a great alternative to using an actual human who gets all hot and needs to move and then bother you.

Promising review: "I was really miserable from the beginning to the end of my pregnancy. This pillow was literally the only thing that made me comfortable. I even brought it with me to the hospital when I got induced. This pillow is probably what allowed me to keep working up until the day I had her because I couldn't get any sleep without it. One of the great things about it is it stays cool, so if you're super hot all the time like I was you won't have to keep adjusting it to the cooler parts. Now that my daughter is here I've used the end of it like a boppy and it works great (particularly for night feedings). I also still like to sleep with it. I would absolutely buy it again." — KatieTop

Get it from Amazon for $57.99+ (available in three colors).
20
A breathable and fresh three-piece, 1,500-thread-count, silky soft duvet cover
Amazon
Perfect for when you want to feel like you're sleeping at the Four Seasons without leaving the comfort of your own home.

Promising review: "This is one of the cheapest duvet cover sets I was able to find online and was hesitant to purchase but I received it and immediately fell in love with the softness! I bought it in white queen size for the guest bedroom and then had to purchase another one in a king size for my master bedroom. It has buttons but the comforters inside stay in place perfectly. The fabric stays cool. It's fairly easy to put on, if you know you're supposed to grab the corners of the comforter and stick them inside one corner at a time. I love these sets so much!" — Cristina

Get it from Amazon for $24.99+ (available in queen and king and in 12 colors).
21
A cooling and super soft mattress cover
Amazon
It's filled with 4D spiral fiber that traps air and enables it to breathe and keep its shape longer. It's also made of 400 TC combed cotton, which wicks away any moisture or sweat. Oh, and it has deep pockets and is machine-washable.

Promising review: "I had a different mattress cover before and I never got that nice crisp feeling in my sheets so I thought it may be from the mattress cover I originally bought. I got this one that had many reviews saying it had a cooling effect and YES it does. I get in my sheets and they’re so much cooler! Also, the cover gives a nice added cushioning." — E. Shaughnessy

Get it from Amazon for $38.90+ (available in twin- California king and in three colors).
22
A gel-infused memory foam mattress pad
Amazon
It just might help your old mattress feel cool again. It's infused with temperature-regulating gel beads that capture and dissipate heat to help prevent overheating.

Promising review: "I had to buy a new mattress topper and was looking for a great quality one that wasn’t that expensive. It’s winter here so, yes our heating is on. I started sweating and sort of sticking to the bed out of nowhere. I have never done that before. So I put a blanket under me which helped with the stickiness but worsened the sweating problem. So I ordered this one and now I sleep comfortably. No sweating or stickiness. Just careful with liquids. It’s foam and sucks it up and takes a while to dry. That might not be obvious for some people. Five stars would recommend." — Teresa Benson

Get it from Amazon for $39.99+ (available in two and three inches for twin XL and twin-California king, twin and full XL, and RV queen size beds).
23
A refreshing tube of residue-free Versed The Shortcut overnight facial peel
Versed
It's formulated using a blend of lactic and glycolic acids to help break down dead skin, vitamin A which helps exfoliate, brighten and hydrate. It also has allantoin, rosehip and vitamin E, which will keep your skin calm. It's also non-drying and non-irritating so your skin is left bright and energized. Basically, it's just a nice, crisp treat to give your skin whether you're a hot sleeper or not.

Promising review: "I completely love this product. I’m 27 with normal to oily skin and period acne. This stuff works wonders for my skin. It keeps it dewy but not greasy throughout the following day (yes, even after cleansing) and clears my period acne right up. Incredible stuff, lightweight application that absorbs quickly. 11/10!" — KIRBY279

Get it from Versed for $9.99+ (available in two sizes).
24
A perfectly oversized Muslin Comfort 365 Blanket
Muslin Comfort
It uses ultra-breathable, temperature-regulating, all natural woven hypoallergenic cotton.

Promising review: "I've been using this for about a week and no more night sweats! It's like a miracle. The blanket has a really nice weight to it and is very soft. It is HUGE. I knew this in advance so I ordered one size down, but it is still big. I make it work though bc I love everything else about it!" — Alexandra R.

Get it from Muslin Comfort for $169.99+ (available in oversized sizes twin-king and in three colors).
25
A refreshing ice roller
Amazon
Its cooling and calming effects can help lower your body temp before bed if you tend to be a hot sleeper — plus they're great for reducing puffiness when you wake up in the morning.

Promising review: "This roller feels amazing on my face! It’s so refreshing, especially during this hot summer. I use it in the morning along with the moisturizers. I suspect that this would help me with an onset of a migraine too." — Sandra Garza

Get it from Amazon for $12.95+ (available in five colors).
26
An investment-worthy Layla Sleep Kapok Pillow
Layla Sleep
It's designed to be luxuriously soft, while still providing sturdy support and staying cool. The cover is made of a breathable polyester/viscose blend with CuTEC performance copper fibers woven into it to keep it cleaner and cooler.

Promising review: "The most comfortable pillow that I have ever owned. Love that you can 'adjust' the height of the pillow by simply unzipping the cover and removing some of the foam stuffing." — Patricia P.

Get it from Layla Sleep for $109+ (available in two sizes).
27
A Purple Mattress
Purple
It is designed with a grid formation that has more than 2,800 open-air pockets, which let air flow freely around your body. This not only makes it so that you feel cool when you lie down but also helps to neutralize your body heat so you stay cool all night long. They also have a pillow that has more than 1,500 open-air channels to optimize airflow, moisture-wicking breeze mesh cover which is breathable and stretchy and a ventilated, hypoallergenic Talalay latex core.

Get a mattress from Purple starting at $599 (available in sizes twin-split king).
28
An ultrasonic and ultra-quiet cool-mist humidifier
Amazon
It comes complete with an essential oil tray, auto shutoff, night-light and a large-capacity vaporizer.

Promising review: "I put this in my bedroom to help with sinus congestion. This thing is powerful. I cranked it up to high and woke up to 58% humidity, which makes you wake up feeling like you inhaled water. Turned it to low and got 49%, which ended up being about perfect. It can run for about three or four nights on low, and the oil diffuser works well if you put enough oil in it. I wake up feeling the least congested in the 48–50% range." — Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $52.95.
29
A clinical-strength antiperspirant
Amazon
It boasts two times the sweat protection than your regular old deodorant.

Promising review: "I sweat a lot, and tend to start smelling just a few hours after I shower. I have consistently struggled to find a deodorant that keeps me free from smell and withstands all day. I do a heavy spin class followed by weight training and never have time throughout the day to reapply deodorant. This deodorant is perfect! It lasts all day and has a very beautiful smell, like a light fragrance of peonies. It not only lasts through my morning and afternoon but also through my gym workout through the evening. YAY!! I couldn't be more pleased, and this size is perfect because it's bigger than the usual size that's in store. The consistency is a liquid powder form that becomes invisible just after you apply. The only tip I have is to be sure to scrub your under arms in the shower, because since it's waterproof, it will definitely stay on and leave a film. It's that resilient ;)" — Chanel C

Get it from Amazon for $11.97.
30
A BedJet 3 Climate Comfort
Amazon
It provides on-demand cooling, warming and sweat drying right in your bed, and works with any size bed or mattress (including adjustable beds). It works via a powered ventilation cooling system, which wicks body heat and moisture out of the bed for the cooling relief you dream about.

Promising review: "This is the first time I have ever been moved to write a review on Amazon but this is the single most amazing product if you sleep hot! This thing WORKS and it is saving my life! It only took a NASA Engineer to solve my propensity to burst into to flames every night at 2 a.m.!" — Matthes

Get it from Amazon for $499.
shopping