30 Products Great For Anyone Who Is A Hot Sleeper

A very supportive body pillow

Yes, it's meant for pregnant people but if you're a cuddler, this is a great alternative to using an actual human who gets all hot and needs to move and then bother you."I was really miserable from the beginning to the end of my pregnancy. This pillow was literally the only thing that made me comfortable. I even brought it with me to the hospital when I got induced. This pillow is probably what allowed me to keep working up until the day I had her because I couldn't get any sleep without it. One of the great things about it is it stays cool, so if you're super hot all the time like I was you won't have to keep adjusting it to the cooler parts. Now that my daughter is here I've used the end of it like a boppy and it works great (particularly for night feedings). I also still like to sleep with it. I would absolutely buy it again." — Katie