26 Stylish Items From Amazon For People Who Absolutely Hate The Heat

Flouncy dresses, lightweight T-shirts, and comfortable shorts that are perfect for summer.
Mora Gluskin
Stay cool in the summer heat with this <a href="https://www.amazon.com/PRETTYGARDEN-Womens-Sleeveless-Backless-Sundress/dp/B08P21MTN7?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62880b61e4b0cda85db0a5cb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="halter-top maxi-dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62880b61e4b0cda85db0a5cb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/PRETTYGARDEN-Womens-Sleeveless-Backless-Sundress/dp/B08P21MTN7?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62880b61e4b0cda85db0a5cb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">halter-top maxi-dress</a>, an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2I2XGEX81OP6M/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07Q4C2T91&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62880b61e4b0cda85db0a5cb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="open-design two-piece set " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62880b61e4b0cda85db0a5cb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/gp/customer-reviews/R2I2XGEX81OP6M/ref=cm_cr_getr_d_rvw_ttl?ie=UTF8&ASIN=B07Q4C2T91&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62880b61e4b0cda85db0a5cb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">open-design two-piece set </a>and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Daily-Ritual-Womens-Short-Sleeve-T-Shirt/dp/B08G1M62PT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62880b61e4b0cda85db0a5cb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="breathable T-shirt dress" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62880b61e4b0cda85db0a5cb" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Daily-Ritual-Womens-Short-Sleeve-T-Shirt/dp/B08G1M62PT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=62880b61e4b0cda85db0a5cb%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">breathable T-shirt dress</a>.
If your summer wardrobe needs some replenishing, the following list of hot-weather clothing is the next best thing to being naked. Shop breezy dresses, pajamas made from cool-to-the -touch fabrics, and lightly- supported padded tank tops when it’s just too hot to even think about wearing a bra.

1
amazon.com
A roomy drawstring romper that feels like a pair of pajamas
Available in sizes S–XL and in 11 colors.

Promising review: "I LOVE this romper! It was perfect for walking around in hot Savannah and I received many compliments. Not only is it comfortable and soft, but looks so chic. Obsessed!" — Jennifer Ferrara
$16.99+ at Amazon
2
amazon.com
A V-neck dress with a dropped waist, made from a thin, breathable fabric
Available in sizes S-XL and in 34 colors.

Promising review: "I LOVE this dress!!! I honestly wasn’t expecting much for the price, but I’m actually ordering more colors. I wanted something cute but also cool for these extremely hot summer days and this is perfect! It’s a bit loose, but that’s what I wanted." — Sarah
$16.99+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
A spaghetti-strap midi-dress designed with a mid-thigh slit for a welcomed breeze
Available in sizes XXS–XXL and in three colors.

Promising review: "Very comfortable, not see through, so very soft. Worth the purchase." — Fry
$29.90 at Amazon
4
amazon.com
A high-waisted flair pant with a stretchy, thin fabric and a flattering fit
Available in sizes S–XXL and 16 colors.

Promising review: "I wore these pants on a first date and they made my booty and thighs look amazing. I also wore these pants to my office job and my coworkers went crazy over them. I literally emailed and texted shared item and copied links to these pants all day. They are so soft. You want to touch them all day and they make great sleep pants." — Christina Tahey
$17.99 at Amazon
5
amazon.com
A sleeveless T-shirt dress made with lightweight fabric
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 31 colors.

Promising review: "I order a lot of dresses of this type and by far, this is the best brand when It comes to consistent quality. The fabric is light enough to be comfortable in the hot Arizona sun but not see-through. The finish work is great, there are pockets, and the drape of the fabric is just right . Perfect with sandals or flip flops and a big hat. I love this dress and plan to order it in more colors." — Gaye Levy
$19.99+ at Amazon
6
amazon.com
A graphic print tank top
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 35 colors.

Promising review: "PERFECTION. Thick enough to not be see through; thin enough to be comfortable in Texas heat." — Dana Kroger
$15.98 at Amazon
7
amazon.com
A relaxed-fit V-neck tee for everyday wear
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 47 colors.

Promising review: "This shirt is unbelievably comfortable! The fabric is wonderful and makes for a breathable shirt that can be dressed up or dressed down. The sleeves are longer than a typical V-neck, which makes it stand out in comparison to similar shirts." — Ashley Schmaltz
$9.99+ at Amazon
8
amazon.com
A longline padded tank with light compression for when it's too hot to wear a bra
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 12 colors.

Promising review: "All the positive reviews are true, this is a really great top! I will only buy premium workout leggings, but have been looking into more affordable tops and stumbled across this one. I really didn't expect to love it as much as I do. The fabric is soft and very thick, the cut is great, and it offers enough support for DD/DDD for casual wear and stretching/mobility sessions." — Amazon customer
$21.99+ at Amazon
9
amazon.com
A long-sleeved T-shirt perfect for limiting UV exposure
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 11 colors.

Promising review: "Withstood the Arizona heat test. I wore this on a bicycle ride under my jersey. It was 104 degrees. It was cool! I even tried one sleeve up to compare arms and the covered one was cooler because the radiant heat of the sun was hot! I sprinkled my sleeves with water and it was really cool for a while. I got it because my skin is starting to get age spots even with daily sunscreen so I have to cover up." — Saltwater girl
$10.95 at Amazon
10
amazon.com
A summer-y maxi dress with a cut-out back and high slit
Available in sizes XS–XL.

Promising review: "This dress is literally PERFECT! It’s high-class yet casual. The material is thin which is nice because it fits really well and since it’s a maxi dress, it doesn’t get too hot. The straps are not adjustable but the tie in the back allows you to make the dress as tight or as loose as you need it at the top, in order for it to fit your body perfectly... not to mention the tie makes it so cute! I also love the open back. I don’t wear a bra when I wear this dress because you’d see it though the open back, but the tie allows me to adjust it right enough that I feel supported. The slit on the side is my favorite part." — Aimee
$31.99 at Amazon
11
amazon.com
A flared drawstring skirt that will provide the right amount of air flow
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 27 colors.

Promising review: "This is a great skirt! I wore it on my birthday to a steakhouse and then to dancing, just changing my boots between occasions. I got a ton of compliments and I was super comfortable. I also love the versatility of this skirt. Mine is pulled up super high for my outfit, but the adjustable waist means you can wear it however you want!" — Mallory
$13.99+ at Amazon
12
amazon.com
A breezy off-shoulder maxi dress
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in 19 colors.

Promising review: "I bought this dress with the intent of wearing it once to a rehearsal dinner. Little did I know I would end up wearing it ALL summer long! It is opaque, breezy, comfortable, and fit like a glove with some movement. I got endless compliments and no one could believe I found it on Amazon! I would recommend this to anyone looking for a classy, simple, long term closet sample." — SCram
$19.68+ at Amazon
13
amazon.com
A pair of soft track sweats in a breathable fabric
Available in sizes S–3X and 20+ colors and prints.

Promising review: "These are probably the softest pants I've ever owned. They feel like velvet, and are unique in that they will keep me warm in chillier months but are airy and breathable enough to wear during the sticky, humid summer months. I shy away from sweatpants usually because I don't like fleece lining or warmer pants in general because they always just seem to make me TOO hot no matter the season." — Jessica
$9.99+ at Amazon
14
Amazon
A pajama set made from cool-to-the-touch bamboo fabric
Available in sizes S–4X and in 17 colors.

Promising review: "I needed PJs that were cool and comfortable. But I often found that the fabric of other PJs would rapidly get worn, pilled, and rough. These silky soft PJs have been going strong for months now through countless hot flashes and heat waves when it would get into the 80s in our bedroom. If you are a hot-blooded person and need to cool down, I can't recommend these PJs enough." — Margery
$21.99+ at Amazon
15
amazon.com
A low-cut spaghetti strap maxi-dress great for outdoor special events
Available in sizes S–2XL and 43 colors/prints.

Promising review: "Loved this dress! It fit really well and had a nice material. The bottom is really flowy and the slit is a nice touch. I wore it to a wedding. It was a little long but with heels on it wasn’t a problem. The dress doesn’t have a built in bra and the only thing I could wear were sticky boobs because of how the dress scoops. Overall, loved the dress and the color. Would definitely buy it again!" —Megan
$18.99+ at Amazon
16
amazon.com
A split leg maxi-dress with a tie-waist and floral print
Available in sizes 0–12 and 22 colors/prints.

Promising review: "I got this dress to wear to a wedding, and I absolutely adore it!!! Since the dress length can be altered as far as how low you tie the front, I can wrap it comfortably low on my chest and still be able to wear heels without the hem dragging, which is always a concern for short ladies when ordering dresses online!" — Amazon customer
$24.89+ at Amazon
17
amazon.com
A pair of comfortable and versatile compression shorts with pockets
Available in sizes XS–3X and in 36 styles and colors.

Promising review: "These are made of a stretchy cotton material which is not too thin and not too hot. They wash up nicely and look good as new after a wash. The pocket leaves plenty of room for my Samsung S9+ in one pocket, keys and small change and lip gloss in the other." — JEC1
$14.99+ at Amazon
18
Amazon
A matching lace-trim tank and shorts set with a velvety feel
Available in sizes XS–XXL and in five colors.

Promising review: "I'm so thrilled with this purchase! I'm always hesitant to order clothing online but this one fit as expected, and the top is long enough that it's not a crop top (navy color). The fabric feels velvety but isn't hot, making this comfortable to sleep in even in Vegas summers." — Stefany Volmer
$19.99 at Amazon
19
amazon.com
A pocketed jersey T-shirt dress that hits right at the knees
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 12 colors.

Promising review: "This is my new go-to brand for extra-comfy, relaxed & uber soft clothing. So far every piece is well-made, very soft, and the perfect length to wear as a dress or as a tunic; you can even sleep in these, they're that comfortable. This jersey cotton is a nice, cooling fabric, perfect for the hot Texas summers. Very affordably priced, quick shipping and easy returns/exchanges." — Claire Dunway
$18.90 at Amazon
20
amazon.com
A matching two-piece set that has an open design and breezy-feel
Available in sizes XS–XL and in 11 colors.

Promising review: "I love this set! Every time I wear it I get compliments from friends. I also like how open and breathable it is. Texas summers are very hot and I ‘m not absolutely dying when I wear this! Very happy with the purchase." — Erika V.
$24.99+ at Amazon
21
amazon.com
A classic wrap dress with a flouncy graduating hem
Available in sizes S–2XL and 24 colors/prints.

Promising review: "I love this dress it fits great, is beautifully colored, and so comfortable. With no shoes it hits the floor but with a small heel or wedge you’re golden. It stays put and doesn’t fly open with the wind because it has a little belt hole on the right side of the waist that the ties goes through. I also like it with flats because it makes it very casual even if it hits the floor a little. I bought the red color but I think I will but it in a second color as well because it’s just so versatile and pretty!" — Kfire11
$29.74+ at Amazon
22
Amazon
A two-pack of crewneck tees made from moisture-wicking material
Available in sizes XS–XXL.

Promising review: "I recently began taking yoga and my old standby cotton t-shirts were surprisingly hot and just not as comfortable as I wanted, so I turned to Amazon for an alternative. These fit the bill. So far they are comfortable, wash up well, and don’t end up over my head while I’m attempting a downward dog. They also do a good job in wicking away perspiration." — B Crane
$18.50 at Amazon
23
amazon.com
A pair of baggy overalls with cropped legs
Available in sizes S–3XL and in three colors.

Promising review: "I am literally obsessed with these! I have been wanting to order overalls for a couple of years now. I thought this was a cute way to wear them without trying to look too young. Spot on. I actually bought it as my lounging outfit. With all this time being spent at home with the recent crisis, I wanted something comfortable but cute so I’m not in sweats all day. Thinking about getting a couple of other colors. I would totally wear these out and about." — WamQQk
$15.99+ at Amazon
24
amazon.com
A halter dress that is sleek, stylish and comfortable to wear
Available in sizes S—2XL and 28 colors/prints.

Promising review: "This purchase completely exceeded my expectations. Dress is well made and SOFT. It also has a slip underneath, which is awesome, no fear of undies showing! Waist is elastic. Comes with a detachable belt so it can be worn with or without. I was a tad worried about the strength in the halter strap stitching when ordering, but my fears were unfounded as it is well made and strong. Love my new dress and now I need it in other colors." — MsMGR
$25.99+ at Amazon
25
Amazon
A matching tank top and shorts set for a cooling night's sleep
Available in sizes S–XXL and in 14 colors.

Promising review: "Love these pajamas so much more than the bamboo ones I have been wearing. I bought bamboo originally because they were supposed to prevent sweating but that didn't work for me. These pajamas actually do! They fit perfectly, are extremely comfortable, wash and dry well, and I don't sweat." — Amazon customer
$7.99+ at Amazon
26
amazon.com
A maxi wrap dress made with a soft and slightly stretchy fabric
Available in sizes S–XL and 36 colors/prints.

Promising review: "I bought this dress for an evening outdoor wedding. I am curvy but only 5'1 so I wasn't sure if the dress would be too long/too tight etc. The dress fit perfectly — shorter in the front but not to the point where I have to worry about overexposure and no dragging in the back, either. The middle of the dress has stretch to it as well if you needed it, but it fits me very comfortably. I plan to wear the dress with wedges but could manage the length in flats if I wanted to. The dress seems to be of good quality and the pattern (blue floral #2) is even prettier in person than in the photo. This dress has easily become my new favorite!" — Amazon customer
$20.99+ at Amazon
A fuchsia pink wide-leg jumpsuit with bow details

17 Items Of Clothing To Help You Feel Happy This Summer

