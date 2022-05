26 Stylish Items From Amazon For People Who Absolutely Hate The Heat

A summer-y maxi dress with a cut-out back and high slit

Available in sizes XS–XL."This dress is literally PERFECT! It’s high-class yet casual. The material is thin which is nice because it fits really well and since it’s a maxi dress, it doesn’t get too hot. The straps are not adjustable but the tie in the back allows you to make the dress as tight or as loose as you need it at the top, in order for it to fit your body perfectly... not to mention the tie makes it so cute! I also love the open back. I don’t wear a bra when I wear this dress because you’d see it though the open back, but the tie allows me to adjust it right enough that I feel supported. The slit on the side is my favorite part." — Aimee