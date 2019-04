After Collin Hayslett tweeted pictures of his dad, Clint Hayslett, saying the 45-year-old is pursuing modeling and “just waiting for a chance to blow up,” social media has given his father the thumbs-up and gotten the word out.

My dad is 45, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/zYSmZGbPCn — Collin (@coolcat_collin) March 28, 2019

But of course, the internet being the internet, the tweet inspired others to introduce their “hot model dads.”

Some have a different kind of look. Others, you could say, are unreal. A few appear very familiar. And one looks downright presidential. So let’s meet the dads!

My dad is 52, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/dSvh9w57z6 — 🌞ᗪɑnny (@gottaluvdanny) April 1, 2019

My dad is 70, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/uVnFF23Ky7 — YUNG TUNGSTEN (@galaxiaskykloz) March 31, 2019

My dad is 51, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/QJDmMoAD5T — Savanna (@savvv_t) April 1, 2019

My dad is 82, he’s not pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve sometimes seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to chill out. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/AZ8c3A9aAE — E (@MacErica) April 1, 2019

My dad is 57, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/ljTH19Vusl — melodeep (@MelodyKloepfer) March 31, 2019

My dad is 61, recently retired from his day job, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/VdvKktKhYj — hattie (@hattiesoykan) March 31, 2019

My dad is 60, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/5Bv7lLtX6i — eva (@quillivys) March 31, 2019

My dad is 45, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/aq8aQw3HBu — ig: @kankenthreads ✨ (@cutesthreads) April 1, 2019

My dad is 65, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up. So, Twitter, meet my dad. pic.twitter.com/RQTEEKkZ9g — 🤑gnatalie🤑 (@jbfan911) March 30, 2019

This is my dad. He’s 63 years old, pursuing a modeling career, and I’ve never seen him happier. He told me he’s just waiting for a chance to blow up so Twitter... meet my dad! pic.twitter.com/kkrqgbo2nc — Seth Hamby (@SethDuaneHamby) March 31, 2019