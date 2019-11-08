Travel

15 Hotels That Bring The Outdoors In

If you're a nature lover, here's where you should stay around the world.

Some of the world’s most inviting hotels offer a sense of nature, whether that’s through the decor, the location, the views, the architecture or even the nearby wildlife.

To spark your wanderlust, HuffPost rounded up 15 hotels in the U.S. and beyond that bring the outdoors in.

1
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
Like other 1 Hotels, the Brooklyn, New York, location has a lobby filled with lush plants and other nature-inspired decor.
2
Amangiri
This remote resort in Canyon Point, Utah, features stunning outdoor lounges and desert views.
3
Giraffe Manor
The giraffe residents near this small hotel in Nairobi, Kenya, famously poke their heads into rooms to say hello or look for a snack.
4
Como Shambhala Estate
Como Shambhala Estate in Bali, Indonesia, is tucked away in a beautiful forest and boasts many indoor-outdoor elements.
5
Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center
The Gaylord Opryland Resort and Convention Center in Nashville, Tennessee, has a sprawling atrium with indoor gardens and water features.
6
Post Ranch Inn
Mountain and ocean views are on display through the many large glass windows at the luxury Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California.
7
Shangri-La Hotel Singapore
This Singapore hotel has a striking garden wing and plant life throughout the lobby.
8
Entre Cielos
The Entre Cielos resort is nestled in the vineyards of Mendoza in Argentina.
9
Bellagio
The Bellagio in Las Vegas has many iconic features, including its indoor garden and conservatory.
10
Alila Jabal Akhdar
Alila Jabal Akhdar in Oman features architecture inspired by nature and views of the Al Hajar Mountains.
11
Whiteface Lodge
The Whiteface Lodge in Lake Placid, New York, has a woodsy atmosphere befitting the surrounding natural area.
12
Grand Wailea
The lobby of the Grand Wailea hotel in Maui, Hawaii, incorporates many outdoor elements.
13
Kimpton De Witt
The decor of the Kimpton De Witt boutique hotel in Amsterdam includes many plants to promote an outdoor vibe.
14
Amangani
Amangani is another luxury hotel owned by Aman Resorts International that features a beautiful design set amid and inspired by the wilderness. This property is located in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
15
Jade Mountain
This St. Lucia resort has open bedrooms that allow guests to soak up the mountain air.
