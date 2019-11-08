15 Hotels That Bring The Outdoors In

Some of the world’s most inviting hotels offer a sense of nature, whether that’s through the decor, the location, the views, the architecture or even the nearby wildlife.
To spark your wanderlust, HuffPost rounded up 15 hotels in the U.S. and beyond that bring the outdoors in.
1
1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge
3
4
Como Shambhala Estate
5
Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center
6
Post Ranch Inn
7
Shangri-La Hotel Singapore
8
10
Alila Jabal Akhdar
11
Whiteface Lodge
12
13
Kimpton De Witt
More:travelTravel and Tourismtake a breakhotelsLuxury Accommodations