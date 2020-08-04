6 Steps To Hotter Solo Sex, According to Sex Therapists

Let’s face it: Masturbation can get a little rote. We close the blinds, visit our go-to Pornhub categories, find something agreeable on page however-long-it-takes-to-find-something, and get the job done. Wham-bam, thank you, ma’am.

But what’s the rush? While it’s true we’re often crunched for time, there’s something to be said for savoring the moment instead.

Sex therapists and educators agree.

“A lot of folks regard masturbation as a quick one-and-done release as opposed to a celebratory pleasure practice,” said Amy Baldwin, a sex and relationship coach and co-host of the Shameless Sex Podcast. “If you put more into it, you can experience heightened pleasure and more powerful and abundant orgasms.”

It makes complete sense that most of us opt for quick masturbation, when you think of how little we’re taught about it growing up. Maybe you once got in trouble for touching yourself as a kid or maybe you never heard a word about what masturbation was or entailed from your parents. It certainly gets the short shrift during sex education.

On top of that, Baldwin said, “a lot of folks learned to move quickly in fear of Mom or Dad walking in the room when they were young.”

Luckily, we can work to embrace a more mindful, satisfying version of masturbation.

“Because the brain is the largest sex organ, people can learn to retrain their brain and body to feel pleasure in new ways,” Baldwin said. “When folks start to learn about intentional masturbation, they often experience more feeling and sensation including heightened pleasure and more powerful and abundant orgasms.”

“This is because intentional masturbation often leads to more connection to the body, and a lot can happen when we are fully present for all of the sensations,” she explained.

Certainly sounds more enjoyable than that “wham-bam, thank you, ma’am” scenario we described earlier, huh? Below, sex-perts like Baldwin offer their best advice for taking solo sex to the next level.