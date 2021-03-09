House Democrats End Blacklist Against Vendors That Work With Primary Challengers

Tom Williams via Getty Images Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the new DCCC chair, said the committee's short-lived consultant "blacklist" policy didn't make sense and needed to be replaced.

House Democrats’ campaign arm, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, announced Tuesday that it is ending a short-lived policy prohibiting firms that the DCCC hires or recommends to its official candidates from working for candidates challenging incumbent House Democrats in primaries.

The DCCC introduced the policy, commonly known as a “blacklist,” in March 2019, following a 2018 election cycle in which two high-profile progressive challengers ousted longtime Democratic members in districts where Republicans are not competitive.

The blacklist had the support of many House Democrats from safe Democratic seats who bristled at the idea of money from their dues payments going toward consulting firms that might aid primary opponents.

The DCCC’s ban immediately elicited an outcry from progressives and a never-ending stream of critical press coverage as outlets pressed the party committee to answer for apparent efforts to evade the blacklist by using shell companies.

“I don’t think the blanket ban ever made sense. And we’re gonna replace it with a new approach,” Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-N.Y.), the new DCCC chairman, told Politico, which first reported the policy’s reversal.

Sure enough, the questionnaire that prospective DCCC vendors must complete to apply for contracts no longer requires firms to attest that they recognize the DCCC’s prohibition on companies that work for primary challengers.

Maloney takes over the DCCC’s chairmanship from Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), who managed the unique feat of angering progressives as well as Black and Latino members of the House Democratic Caucus, who accused her of running a team that was not sufficiently diverse.

Bustos was expected to expand the size of Democrats’ House majority. Instead, Democrats suffered significant losses and barely held on to their majority. (Bustos announced her departure shortly after the election.)

Like Bustos, Maloney is a centrist whose foremost task is maintaining Democratic control of the House. In his successful December bid to run the DCCC, however, Maloney won support from progressives, who appreciated his professed interest in healing divisions within the Democratic caucus. He even vowed to reevaluate the consultant blacklist ― a promise on which he has now delivered.

Tom Williams via Getty Images Former DCCC Chair Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.) was expected to expand the size of Democrats’ House majority. Instead, Democrats suffered significant losses and barely held on to their majority.

The Congressional Progressive Caucus PAC, which supports members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus and left-leaning candidates running in open seats, does not endorse candidates challenging incumbents.

The CPC nonetheless opposed the blacklist and welcomed news of the change.

“Progressive infrastructure is essential to broadening the reach of our movement, building a stronger Democratic party, and delivering transformative change for the American people,” Reps. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) and Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), co-chairs of the PAC, said in a joint statement.

Waleed Shahid, a spokesperson for Justice Democrats, a left-wing group that has played an active role in five successful House primary challenges since 2018, likewise applauded the decision as “an important victory for progressives.”

But Shahid warned that it would be monitoring the DCCC’s hiring to ensure “that a formal ban isn’t simply replaced with an informal ban.”

In fact, when the DCCC announced the blacklist, a senior Democratic official seeking to minimize the change told HuffPost that an informal ban on such vendors had long been in place.

In practice though, the policy forced the consulting firms that conduct polling, produce advertisements and design fundraising operations to pick sides in a way that was unprecedented in recent memory.

Marie Newman, an Illinois progressive who was in the midst of her second primary bid to unseat then-Rep. Dan Lipinski, a conservative Democrat, told The Intercept in April 2019 that the blacklist made it harder for her to retain consultants than in the 2018 election cycle.

“This has been very expensive for my campaign — it’s cost time and money and effort and frustration, but we’re working through it,” she told The Intercept.

Progressives objected to the blacklist on a number of grounds, initially focusing on the barriers it would erect for primary challengers seeking to provide voters a choice in districts where the Democratic Party is the only game in town.

When over 70% of congressional districts have no competitive general election, primaries are often the only venue where voters can have a real say in our democracy. Waleed Shahid, Justice Democrats

Beginning in 2019, Justice Democrats strictly limited its own involvement in House primaries to districts where Democrats are dominant. That way, the group’s efforts could never be construed as contributing to the election of a Republican in a competitive seat.

“When over 70% of congressional districts have no competitive general election, primaries are often the only venue where voters can have a real say in our democracy,” Shahid told HuffPost on Tuesday.

And while the DCCC promised to protect progressive incumbents against primary challengers with equal vigor, the party proved powerless against at least one centrist challenger’s efforts to circumvent the policy. Antone Melton-Meaux, an attorney who challenged Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) in the Democratic primary in August, used shell companies to conceal the identities of vendors that did not want to be blacklisted by the DCCC.

The Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party and the Campaign Legal Center, an ethics watchdog, filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission against Melton-Meaux’s campaign for violating election disclosure laws. But neither the complainants nor the DCCC, which deferred to attorneys when asked about Melton-Meaux’s conduct, were capable of stopping him.

Ultimately, the best argument against the ban was likely that it forced many talented political consultants to work exclusively for progressive candidates, depriving DCCC-endorsed contenders of the largest possible talent pool.

“The blacklist treated progressive consultants as a group that should be crushed, but some of the most innovative firms were barred from key districts because of it,” Sean McElwee, whose polling firm Data for Progress consults for Justice Democrats, tweeted on Tuesday. “The party would be stronger if it worked with progressive firms.”