House Democrats Introduce Article Of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday for “incitement of insurrection,” in the wake of last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told Punchbowl News he expects a vote on the article could come as soon as Wednesday, with the goal of beginning Senate discussions as soon as possible.

The Article of Impeachment: Incitement to Insurrection, drafted by Rep @davidcicilline, @RepRaskin, me & @HouseJudiciary staff, has now been formally introduced at the House pro forma session today. https://t.co/Y6ntbSXF9G pic.twitter.com/MfB4CpqC6C — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) January 11, 2021

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

