House Democrats Introduce Article Of Impeachment Against Donald Trump

Members could vote on the article as soon as Wednesday.

House Democrats introduced an article of impeachment against President Donald Trump on Monday for “incitement of insurrection,” in the wake of last week’s deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-Md.) told Punchbowl News he expects a vote on the article could come as soon as Wednesday, with the goal of beginning Senate discussions as soon as possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

