House GOP Subpoenas Fani Willis, Georgia Prosecutor Who Charged Trump

House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan subpoenaed Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis on Friday, saying he was investigating a whistleblower’s claim that Willis had misused federal grant funds.
Jordan (R-Ohio) demanded documents from Willis’ office, saying in a letter obtained by HuffPost that she’d “failed to comply voluntarily” with three previous requests from the committee. Willis is expected to produce the documents by Feb. 23, according to the subpoena.
In his letter, Jordan cited a report from the right-wing Washington Free Beacon, which said it had a recording of Willis speaking with the whistleblower, who claimed Willis’ office wanted to misspend $488,000 in grant money. The Free Beacon reported that Willis “abruptly terminated” the whistleblower two months later.
The district attorney had charged former President Donald Trump in August with interfering in the 2020 presidential election in Fulton County, Georgia, alongside 18 other defendants.
Recent weeks have put her on the defense, as she also faces an accusation of having an improper personal relationship with Nathan Wade, one of the attorneys she hired to help prosecute the sprawling Trump case. Wade has been embroiled in a messy divorce; neither he nor Willis has confirmed or denied a romantic relationship.
An attorney for Michael Roman, one of Trump’s co-defendants and a former GOP opposition researcher and Trump campaign staffer, laid out the accusation in a court filing asking for the case to be dismissed. Trump himself has since joined the effort.
On Thursday, Willis and Wade were subpoenaed in a lawsuit against the district attorney’s office filed by Roman’s attorney. They are expected to testify at a Feb. 15 hearing.
Arthur Delaney contributed to this report.