House Impeachment Managers Ask Trump To Testify Under Oath

Jim Bourg / Reuters Then-President Donald Trump gestures as he speaks during a rally to contest the certification of the 2020 U.S. presidential election results by Congress, in Washington, U.S., January 6, 2021. (REUTERS/Jim Bourg)

WASHINGTON, Feb 4 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives impeachment managers asked former President Donald Trump on Thursday to provide testimony under oath about his conduct before the violent breach of the Capitol in rioting on Jan. 6.

“In light of your disputing these factual allegations, I write to invite you to provide testimony under oath, either before or during the Senate impeachment trial, concerning your conduct on January 6, 2021,” Democratic lawmaker Jamie Raskin, the lead House impeachment manager, wrote in a letter to Trump and his attorneys.

The impeachment trial of Trump, the first U.S. president to face such a trial twice, is expected to begin next week.

Trump, who baselessly has argued that he lost the presidential election due to rampant electoral fraud, a charge he has continued to tout throughout the impeachment, urged supporters to fight at a rally before the storming of the Capitol.

Five people, including a Capitol Police officer, died during the riot.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu and Makini Brice; Editing by Susan Heavey and Dan Grebler)