On the question of obstruction of justice, the attorney general said that Mueller “ultimately determined not to make a traditional prosecutorial judgment” about whether there was enough evidence to establish the president’s guilt. Barr said that he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein came to the conclusion themselves that there was not enough evidence to bring obstruction of justice charges against Trump.

Bar was confirmed last month as the country’s top law enforcement official after being nominated by Trump.

Congress has called for transparency and demanded access to the full Mueller report. Lawmakers repeated those demands Sunday after Barr sent in his summary, saying they should be able to review the underlying evidence that led to the report’s conclusion. Barr has said he believes Justice Department regulations prevent him from releasing derogatory information about individuals he has not criminally charged.