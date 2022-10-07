Trump, Musk And Ye Get New Nickname After Jim Jordan's Judiciary Tweet Backfires

Rapper Kanye West, Tesla founder Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump were mockingly dubbed “The Three Stooges” after a tweet on an account overseen by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) went awry.

On Thursday, the House Judiciary GOP Twitter feed shared the following:

Kanye. Elon. Trump. — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) October 7, 2022

It’s unclear why, although all three men have been in the news this week ― West, who now goes by the name Ye, for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, Musk for attempting to resurrect his purchase of Twitter and Trump for being, well, Trump.

The post puzzled many and brought to mind Larry, Moe and Curly from the long-running comedy troupe.

See some of the responses here:

Larry, curly and Moe, most definitely!!! 🤣🥲 — charlene green (@lady10314) October 7, 2022

The catastrophe of US public life in one tweet. https://t.co/4qJhTbOSZE — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) October 7, 2022

Larry. Moe. Curly. — Patrick De Klotz (@patdeklotz) October 7, 2022

Name three people with severe cases of Dunning-Kruger https://t.co/h7mZA1LST1 — Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) October 7, 2022

man woman person camera tv — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) October 7, 2022

The trifecta of a-wipes. https://t.co/reTSQv1RZ2 — Rich Campbell (@RCampbellmc58) October 7, 2022

Man. Woman. Person. Camera. TV. — Dr. Jorge Caballero stands with 🇺🇦 (@DataDrivenMD) October 7, 2022

“Who are three people we really don’t need to hear from ever again, Alex?” — Ramone Sinclair (@ramonesinclair) October 7, 2022

Yes, the reboot of the Three Stooges is horrible. — Gentle_7 support 🇺🇦 (@Gentle_7s) October 7, 2022

This is likely the most embarrassing tweet I’ve ever read — steven still likes over-educated women (@egyptian_neenan) October 7, 2022