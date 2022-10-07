Politics
Trump, Musk And Ye Get New Nickname After Jim Jordan's Judiciary Tweet Backfires

Twitter users had a mocking response to the House Judiciary GOP's post.
Lee Moran

Reporter, HuffPost

Rapper Kanye West, Tesla founder Elon Musk and former President Donald Trump were mockingly dubbed “The Three Stooges” after a tweet on an account overseen by Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) went awry.

On Thursday, the House Judiciary GOP Twitter feed shared the following:

It’s unclear why, although all three men have been in the news this week ― West, who now goes by the name Ye, for wearing a “White Lives Matter” shirt at Paris Fashion Week, Musk for attempting to resurrect his purchase of Twitter and Trump for being, well, Trump.

The post puzzled many and brought to mind Larry, Moe and Curly from the long-running comedy troupe.

See some of the responses here:

