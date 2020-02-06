The Democratic House managers in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump have named the one thing he desperately wanted ― but ended up being denied ― when the GOP-controlled Senate voted to acquit him on Wednesday.

“By denying the American people a fair trial, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also deprived the president of something that he desperately sought — exoneration,” the managers wrote in an op-ed published in The Washington Post.

“Out of fear of what they would learn, the Senate refused to hold one,” they said, in reference to Senate Republicans blocking witnesses from testifying in the trial. “The president will not be vindicated, and neither will the Senate, certainly not by history,” they added.

The op-ed — co-signed by Reps. Adam Schiff (Calif.), Jerrold Nadler (N.Y.), Zoe Lofgren (Calif.), Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), Val Demings (Fla.), Sylvia Garcia (Texas) and Jason Crow (Colo.) ― also said “no one can seriously argue” that Trump has learned from this experience.

“This was not the first time he solicited foreign interference in his election, nor will it be the last,” they wrote. “As we said during the trial, if left in office, the president will not stop trying to cheat in the next election until he succeeds. We must make sure he does not.”

“Republican leadership in the Senate had the power to conceal the president’s full misconduct during the trial by disallowing witnesses and documents,” the managers added. “But they cannot keep the full, ugly truth of the president’s conduct, and that of all the president’s men, from the American people. Not for long.”