'House Of Gucci' Posters Introduce Vampy Lady Gaga And Unrecognizable Jared Leto

Lady Gaga was born this way, and by that we mean Italian, so behold the gloriously over-the-top character posters for her upcoming film “House of Gucci.”

While the set photos of the cast filming around Italy in full period regalia have already set the internet ablaze, we haven’t been properly introduced to the family behind the titular fashion house at the center of the Ridley Scott-directed film.

“House of Gucci,” based off the book of the same name by Sara Gay Forden, explores one of the most scandalous crimes in Italian history: the assassination of the former head of the Gucci fashion house, Maurizio Gucci.

Gaga plays Patrizia Reggiani, who was tried and convicted of orchestrating the 1995 murder of her ex-husband Maurizio (Adam Driver), with Al Pacino, Jared Leto and Jeremy Irons appearing in the film as various Gucci family members.

Now, we have a better look at the players in question, including a close-up of the “Chromatica” singer, who sports a bold red lip and a black funeral veil in her poster portrait.

And then there’s Leto, who — in a surprise to no one — has undergone a complete and totally unnecessary transformation to play Gucci family patriarch Paolo Gucci.

“Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control,” the film’s description promises.

Both Gaga and Leto included the word the Italian word “stasera” — which translates to “this evening” — on their social media posts sharing the posters, hinting that a trailer for the film would be arriving shortly.

The Grammy-winner has been teasing fans about her first role since “A Star Is Born” for quite some time now.

In March, she revealed the first official photo from the film, showing herself and Driver looking very much in character, sporting ’80s winter looks.

“Signore e Signora Gucci,” she captioned the post.

While fans have been practically foaming at the mouth for more “House of Gucci” content, the real-life family hasn’t been as thrilled to see one of its darkest chapters play out on screen.

Patrizia Gucci, one of Maurizio Gucci’s second cousins, slammed the project on behalf of her family in April, telling The Associated Press that they were “truly disappointed” by the film.

“They are stealing the identity of a family to make a profit, to increase the income of the Hollywood system,” she said. “Our family has an identity, privacy. We can talk about everything. but there is a borderline that cannot be crossed.”

She took particular issue with the creative license Scott’s production was taking with depicting her grandfather, Aldo Gucci, who is played by Pacino in the film.

“My grandfather was a very handsome man, like all the Guccis, and very tall, blue eyes and very elegant. He is being played by Al Pacino, who is not very tall already, and this photo shows him as fat, short, with sideburns, really ugly. Shameful, because he doesn’t resemble him at all,” she said.

Patrizia Gucci also blasted Leto’s casting as Paolo Gucci, expressing her displeasure over his prosthetics: “Horrible, horrible. I still feel offended.”

“House of Gucci” is scheduled for a theatrical release on Nov. 24.

Take a look at the rest of the character posters below.