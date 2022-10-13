'House Of The Dragon' Showrunner Reveals Why The Series Made The Velaryons Black

Steve Toussaint as Corlys Velaryon in “House of the Dragon.” Ollie Upton/HBO

The cast of “House of the Dragon” is visibly less white than its predecessor, “Game of Thrones.”

Yet a co-creator for the show told “TheGrill,” an interview series from TheWrap, on Tuesday that the decision to add more diversity to the sci-fi and fantasy genre wasn’t intended to appeal to left-wing ideals.

“I think it was not that simple,” Ryan Condal said. “I think the reason that it’s been a successful choice ... is because it was thought out. It wasn’t just done perfunctorily or wasn’t just done to tick a box or ... to be seen as progressive.”

Condal, who is also a showrunner for the HBO series, then followed up this statement with one that seemed to somewhat contradict his previous remarks.

“It’s 2022,” he said. “It’s a different era than these shows used to be made in. We have an incredibly diverse audience that’s not only across America, but in multiple countries that speak all sorts of different languages, that represent ... all the colors under the sun. And it was really important to see some of that reflected up on screen.

“This is a fantasy world. I think if this was a historical fiction piece, it would be a more nuanced discussion. But I think simply because this is a fantasy world, if we believe in dragons, and shape-shifters and [the fictional canines] direwolves, we can believe everybody in the story is not white.”

Shani Smethurst and Eva Ossei-Gerning as Baela and Rhaena Targaryen. Ollie Upton/HBO

The character Corlys Velaryon (also known as the Sea Snake) in “House of the Dragon” is portrayed by Steve Toussaint, a British actor of Barbadian descent.

Due to this, House Velaryon — a prominent family in the series whose members are pivotal players in the story — is characterized by darker skin and silvery-white, or sometimes dreadlocked, hair. (Not every character with the last name Velaryon fits that description, though.)

This departs from the show’s source material. In George R.R. Martin’s book “Fire & Blood,” the Velaryons are described as having white skin, ghostly pale hair and purple eyes.

This has put Toussaint on the receiving end of racist criticism online from Westeros purists.

Condal said on “TheGrill” that the decision to make House Velaryon Black was inspired by the family’s unique place in the franchise and something that Martin had said years ago.

Wil Johnson as Ser Vaemond Velaryon. Ollie Upton/HBO

“Why we went to the Velaryons in particular was because that felt like the most fantastical race in the show, and it felt like ... these were people from a lost continent that we don’t really know that much about,” Condal said.

“We know they all have silver hair, we know they have an affinity for dragons, some of them. And we know they are seen, as quoted in the books and in the show, closer to gods than to men. So what does that all look like?

“And it always stuck with me, this article ... where George had talked about, at first when he set out to write these books, considering making all of the Velaryons Black. ... Black people with silver hair — and that always really stuck with me as an image.”

Condal also noted that the time period in which “House of the Dragon” takes place is not that far off from the fall of Valyria in the franchise’s lore.

“I said: ‘Well, Valyria was this enormous continent, a very diverse and well-populated nation that fell into the sea. Why couldn’t there have been a line of Black Velaryons in that story?’” he remarked.

“I think if you’re willing to take that first leap of suspension of disbelief, you really come to [the idea that] it feels integrated and intrinsic to the show in a organic way.”

Harvey Sadler and Leo Hart as Lucerys and Jacaerys Velaryon. Gary Moyes/HBO

The showrunner also said that having a Black family on the show helps differentiate “people on screen and remembering who’s from what house.” He added that this aids in highlighting the “questionable parentage” of Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen’s very white-looking children, who have the last name Velaryon.

“I think there’s a lot of visual benefits that come along with it,” Condal said. “And because Corlys has such a rich and diverse family line himself, just simply making that one turn on him to cast Steve Toussaint, his entire family becomes then a diverse cast. And it’s a really interesting way to populate the show with a bunch of different faces that you may not have seen in another high fantasy show or in the original series.”