'House Of The Dragon' Matt Smith Thinks There Are Too Many Sex Scenes

It might be time to tone down the steamy scenes, according to Matt Smith.

In a recent interview with British Rolling Stone, the “House of the Dragon” actor revealed that he thinks the slew of sex scenes his character appears in is “slightly too much, if you ask me.”

“House of the Dragon“ is the prequel to “Game of Thrones,” and tells the story of the Targaryen civil war that took place about 300 years before events portrayed in the popular 2011 series.

Smith plays Prince Daemon Targaryen in the upcoming show that is based on parts of George R.R. Martin’s 2018 novel “Fire & Blood.”

Just as the GOT series featured numerous sex scenes throughout its run, it appears the ten episode season prequel will take the same hot-blooded path.

When asked whether his character has a sizable amount of sexy scenes, Smith replied, “Yeah — slightly too much, if you ask me,” with a laugh.

“You do find yourself asking, ‘Do we need another sex scene?’” the 39-year-old told the outlet.

“And they’re like, ‘Yeah, we do.’ I guess you have to ask yourself: ‘What are you doing? Are you representing the books, or are you diluting the books to represent the time [we’re living in]?’ And I actually think it’s your job to represent the books truthfully and honestly, as they were written,” the “Doctor Who” alum added.

In recent years, HBO’s “Game of Thrones” has found itself under fire for its plethora of nudity.

Late last year, actor Gemma Whelan, who played Yara Greyjoy in the series, called the show’s sex scenes “a frenzied mess” in an interview with The Guardian.

“There was a scene in a brothel with a woman, and she was so exposed that we talked together about where the camera would be and what she was happy with,” she said. “A director might say, ‘Bit of boob biting, then slap her bum and go!’ but I’d always talk it through with the other actor.”

“House of the Dragon” is set to hit HBO Max on Aug. 21.