Reparations Hearing Tests Whether Congress Can Confront History

As a House committee prepared to hold a hearing on reparations for African Americans on Wednesday, the top Republican on Capitol Hill demonstrated why the hearing might be a good idea.

“I don’t think reparations for something that happened 150 years ago for whom none of us currently living are responsible is a good idea,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said Tuesday.

“We’ve tried to deal with our original sin of slavery by fighting a civil war, by passing landmark civil rights legislation,” McConnell went on. “We’ve elected an African American president.”

McConnell spoke as if the abolition of slavery in 1865 resulted in an ongoing series of good things for African Americans, culminating in the election of President Barack Obama in 2008. But that’s not what happened.

The disparate treatment has resulted in dramatically worse economic circumstances for African Americans, including less household wealth and a consistently higher unemployment rate that cannot be explained away by differences in education or occupation.

The hearing this week is not even about whether the U.S. ought to pay reparations. It’s about whether to pass a bill that would create a commission to study how reparations could be paid. Appointing a commission instead of taking decisive action is one of the most cautious things lawmakers can do. (And they do it often!)

McConnell also said it would be “pretty hard to figure out who to compensate” ― but that’s another reason for an officially sanctioned expert panel to study the problem and suggest solutions.

The House Judiciary Subcommittee on the Constitution, Civil Rights, and Civil Liberties hearing is on H.R. 40, a bill that former Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) introduced in every Congress for years. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-Texas) introduced the current version.

The bill would task the commission with studying U.S. slavery itself, as well as subsequent “laws that discriminated against formerly enslaved Africans and their descendants who were deemed United States citizens from 1868 to the present,” and what form of compensation “should be awarded, through what instrumentalities and who should be eligible for such compensation.”

