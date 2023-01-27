Republican Surprises Fellow House Members With Bizarre Weapon-Like Gifts

One Florida lawmaker’s faux grenade is another lawmaker’s present.

Rep. Cory Mills (R-Fla.) gave out inert 40mm grenades complete with an elephant logo to fellow House members on Thursday after he was named to the House Armed Services and Foreign Affairs Committees.

The grenades, Mills noted in a letter alongside the gift, were developed for the Vietnam War and manufactured in Florida.

Advertisement

Juan Ayala, a spokesperson for Mills, confirmed to The Washington Post that the grenades were inert and “were cleared through all security metrics.”

It’s unclear how many grenades the Trump-backed Republican handed out to fellow House members.

HuffPost attempted to reach out to Mills’ office for comment but the mailbox for a phone number associated with his office was full.

Rep @CoryMillsFL is passing out grenades to fellow House members pic.twitter.com/khJmDrYcFH — Morgan Phillips (@_phillipsmorgan) January 26, 2023

Mills’ gift comes weeks after Congress removed metal detectors installed outside the House floor in the wake of the deadly Jan. 6 attack.

Advertisement

The Florida lawmaker previously sparked backlash for his joke about last year’s frightening hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (R-Calif.).

Twitter users weighed in on Mills’ gift and joked that the grenades are inert “much like” the Republican-majority Congress.

In the spirit of working together … here’s an inert grenade … pic.twitter.com/bgXm1Tzh2z — Chief The Second (@ChiefTheSecond1) January 26, 2023

I’m honestly surprised he didn’t just give them gift baskets with real guns. — JeffProbstsWhiteSneakers (@EBone) January 27, 2023

The performance art is getting to be too much. — James Raab🏳️🌈🇺🇦 (@JamesRaxz) January 27, 2023

Advertisement

The grenades are inert, much like the Republican Congress. — Illegitimate Political Discourser (@kevin01o) January 26, 2023