Republican House Members Turn Into Complete Jerks After Trump Question

House Republicans unveiled their latest nominee for speaker on Tuesday night ― and there are some things they absolutely do not want to talk about.
Specifically, Donald Trump’s attempts to undermine democracy, overturn the results of the 2020 election and remain in power despite losing the vote.
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) was a key player in Congress in those efforts, with The New York Times calling him “the most important architect of the Electoral College objections.”
But when ABC’s Rachel Scott tried asking about it, she was shouted down.
As she began her question, Johnson shook his head, and the Republican lawmakers surrounding him booed, jeered and laughed.
“Shut up! Shut up!” screamed Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.).
Foxx told her to “go away” in response to another question.
Scott described the moment:
The House has been without a speaker since a far-right revolt within the party led to the toppling of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who lasted just nine months in the role.
But so far, no one has been able to unite the fractious GOP conference and win the job, with Johnson now the fourth candidate in three weeks to be nominated for the position.
Critics put the GOP lawmakers on blast for their behavior when unveiling their latest candidate for speaker: