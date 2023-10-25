Republican House Members Turn Into Complete Jerks After Trump Question

LOADING ERROR LOADING

House Republicans unveiled their latest nominee for speaker on Tuesday night ― and there are some things they absolutely do not want to talk about.

Specifically, Donald Trump’s attempts to undermine democracy, overturn the results of the 2020 election and remain in power despite losing the vote.

Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) was a key player in Congress in those efforts, with The New York Times calling him “the most important architect of the Electoral College objections.”

But when ABC’s Rachel Scott tried asking about it, she was shouted down.

As she began her question, Johnson shook his head, and the Republican lawmakers surrounding him booed, jeered and laughed.

“Shut up! Shut up!” screamed Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.).

Reporter: You help lead the effort to overturn the 2020 election results, do you—



Republicans: *boo* shut up pic.twitter.com/L7R5fwhpIi — Acyn (@Acyn) October 25, 2023

Foxx told her to “go away” in response to another question.

Scott described the moment:

I asked the Mike Johnson if he stands by his efforts to try to overturn the 2020 election.



Members started boo'ing.



I also asked if he would support more aid to Ukraine and Irael.



"Go away! Go away!" one member shouted.



"We’re not doing any policy tonight," Johnson said. — Rachel Scott (@rachelvscott) October 25, 2023

The House has been without a speaker since a far-right revolt within the party led to the toppling of Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who lasted just nine months in the role.

But so far, no one has been able to unite the fractious GOP conference and win the job, with Johnson now the fourth candidate in three weeks to be nominated for the position.

Critics put the GOP lawmakers on blast for their behavior when unveiling their latest candidate for speaker:

“Shut up!” When confronted about their latest speaker nominee’s efforts to overturn the election top republicans literally shout down the question https://t.co/5lfyMfLiUy — Bill Pascrell, Jr. 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@BillPascrell) October 25, 2023

This clip should haunt your dreams. It’s a political party gleefully hitting rock bottom without the slightest regard for democracy. https://t.co/5ZWEMTJZSt — Rex Huppke (@RexHuppke) October 25, 2023

This is haunting. This is a sick and depraved vision of America. I am at a bit of a loss of words. https://t.co/Ko7PwHrOYu — Ben Meiselas (@meiselasb) October 25, 2023

These are not serious people. And they don’t give a damn about American democracy. https://t.co/s8coWpARXE — David Corn (@DavidCornDC) October 25, 2023

This may be the most dystopian, disturbing clip I’ve ever seen in my life. Far more horrifying than anything out of the Handmaid’s Tale. This is what a dangerous, fascist cult looks like. https://t.co/7M2gakLoBE — Brett Meiselas (@BMeiselas) October 25, 2023

This audio is so telling, and defining. There's a euphoria to tonight for Johnson and Republicans, but he'll regret this. It's not even manufactured grace, it's dismissive of reality - on a most critical matter with significant implications for 2024. https://t.co/LCbFcJQNvH — David Jolly (@DavidJollyFL) October 25, 2023

13 seconds that encapsulates everything wrong with today’s GOP. https://t.co/erLMiPNxHB — Sarah Matthews (@SarahAMatthews1) October 25, 2023

They think trying to overthrow the government is funny? https://t.co/fs6MLvFWIG — Khashoggi’s Ghost 🇺🇦🌻 (@UROCKlive1) October 25, 2023

Elected Republicans are terrified that Americans will remember exactly who they are. https://t.co/3AIg1ldHki — Jon Cryer (@MrJonCryer) October 25, 2023

Sitting members of Congress telling journalists to “shut up” for asking about a coup attempt against American democracy. https://t.co/EV52Nc1oR6 — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) October 25, 2023

they’re trying to set a Guinness World Record for most white people in one camera shot https://t.co/xEfTUbsc0o — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 25, 2023

Timeline cleanse, to remind us how the GOP is a straight up clown show. https://t.co/5kUlzGy7H7 — Hunter Hollander 🌎 (@hunterhollander) October 25, 2023

Looks like my colleague @rachelvscott hit a nerve. Well done.



The surest sign that you have asked the right question is when the powerful congressman you asked it of—and his buddies—try to shut you down and shut you up.



It’s a perfectly legitimate question. Why won’t he answer? https://t.co/nu6sMFxhV6 — Terry Moran 🇺🇸 (@TerryMoran) October 25, 2023

Reporter attempts to ask Speaker nominee Johnson about his efforts to overturn the 2020 election and is shouted down and told to shut up. https://t.co/1L1IePw9vx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 25, 2023

WaPo Editorial Board: Why won’t the Democrats help the Republicans???? https://t.co/BF02i3gOIV — Emily A. ☮️ (@emzorbit) October 25, 2023