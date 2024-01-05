What's Hot

House Republicans Move To Hold Hunter Biden In Contempt Of Congress

The House Judiciary Committee said it will meet next week after the president’s son defied their subpoena last month.
Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee announced that it will meet next week to consider holding Hunter Biden in contempt of Congress after he defied their subpoena to appear for a closed-door deposition last month.

The committee will meet on Wednesday to consider a report recommending a contempt of Congress resolution against President Joe Biden’s son, lawmakers said Friday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

