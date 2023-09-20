GOP Logjam On Spending Bills Shows Signs Of Finally Breaking

LOADING ERROR LOADING

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said the House will vote again on whether to consider the bill to fund the Pentagon as House Republicans showed signs of breaking an intra-party logjam that threatens a government shutdown in 10 days.

Talking to reporters after a lengthy party conference early Wednesday night, McCarthy said the House would vote Thursday on a rule to govern debate on the $826.2 billion defense bill. A similar vote Tuesday failed as five Republicans voted with all the House Democrats to sink the rule and prevent the bill from coming to the floor.

Advertisement

“I think we’ve got a plan to move forward, going to [the Department of Defense] and then going to a number of other appropriation bills,” McCarthy said.

But McCarthy said broader agreement on a temporary stopgap bill, which would need to be passed by both the House and the Senate and signed by President Joe Biden by the end of Sept. 30 to avoid a shutdown, had not been reached.

“We’re very close,” he said.