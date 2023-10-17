House Speaker Vote Live Updates: Jim Jordan's Shot At The Gavel

Members of the House will try again to elect a speaker on Tuesday afternoon, two weeks after booting former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) from the job.
Deep rifts have roiled the chamber’s slim Republican majority as relatively center-right representatives feud with an extreme right-wing contingent. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) dropped out of the race suddenly on Thursday, leaving the door open for far-right Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) to seize the gavel, if he can rally enough support.
Even More GOP Defections
Votes are in from some of the members who missed the initial roll call vote, and we now have several more GOP defections: Ken Buck (R-Colo.) votes for Tom Emmer (R-Mich.), Rep. John James (R-Mich.) votes for Tom Cole (R-Okla.), Doug LaMalfa (R-Calif.) votes for McCarthy and Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-Ind.) votes for Thomas Massie (R-Ky.).
In total, 20 Republicans did not line up behind Jordan's speaker bid.
One More For Scalise
Rep. Steve Womack (R-Ark.) votes for Scalise, bringing defections up to 16.
We're Now Up To 15 Defections
Rep. Mike Simpson (R-Idaho) has also voted for Scalise, bringing the total of Republicans voting against Jordan to 15.
Scalise Backs Jordan
Jordan picked up support from opponent Scalise, who took himself out of the race last week amid Republican infighting.
Another Vote For Scalise
Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.) votes for Scalise over Jordan. That means 14 Republicans have defected so far.
McCarthy Backs Jordan
McCarthy elicited applause from his side of the aisle with his vote for Jordan.
Fox Host Brian Kilmeade Calls Rep. Don Bacon A ‘Dumbass’ For Voting McCarthy
On a hot mic – or maybe on purpose! – Fox News host Brian Kilmeade called Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) a “dumbass” for casting a vote for McCarthy rather than Jordan.
Fox News has been actively covering the speakership fight, to put it lightly. Axios reporter Juliegrace Brufke on Sunday published a aggressive email that one Republican lawmaker had received from the network, asking them "why during a war breaking out between Israel and Hamas, with the war in Ukraine, with the wide open borders, with a budget that unfinished why would [congressperson's name redacted] be against Rep Jim Jordan for speaker?”
3 More Republicans Vote Against Jordan
Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Va.) votes for McCarthy, Rep. Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.) votes for Zeldin and Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y) votes for McCarthy.
Two More Defections
Jordan loses two more votes: Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas) and Rep. Kay Granger (R-Texas) both vote for Scalise.
Jordan Doesn’t Have The Votes
Jordan failed to secure the necessary votes to win the speakership after multiple Republicans voted for other candidates.
Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) voted for McCarthy, Rep. Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.) voted for Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y) Rep. Mario Diaz Balart voted for Scalise, Rep. Jake Ellzey (R-Texas) voted for Rep. Mike Garcia (R-Calif.) and Rep. Andrew Garbarino (R-NY.) voted for Zeldin.
Hoots From Democrats
House Democrats are feeling restless and chippy. With their role simply to vote for Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.), they impatiently sat though Rep. Elise Stefanik’s (R-N.Y.) nominating speech for Jordan that included a litany of problems facing America, like inflation and a “weaponized government.”
“Jim Jordan will be 'we the people’s' speaker for such time as this,” she said.
But as she listed Jordan’s accomplishments and background she included his prowess “on the wrestling mat,” which drew hoots from the Democratic side of the aisle.
Jordan has been dogged by accusations of turning a blind eye to sexual abuse allegations in the wrestling program at Ohio State University in the 1980s and 1990s while he was a coach there. Jordan has denied those allegations.
Bacon Says No To Jordan
Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) voted for McCarthy. He said Monday that he was "not budging" in his refusal to vote for Jordan, citing his military service.
Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) was not on the floor when his name was called.
Voting Begins
Acting House Speaker pro tempore Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) has called for a vote, putting Jordan’s bid to the test.
Aguilar Nominates Jeffries
Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) nominated Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for the speakership. His odds are very slim, however, so Aguilar also took time to bash Jordan, listing bills the Ohio representative voted down on natural disaster aid and a number of other issues.
“House Republicans have just elected a speaker nominee who in 16 years in this Congress hasn't passed a single bill, because his focus has not been on the American people, his focus has been on peddling lies and conspiracy theories and driving division among the American people,” Aguilar said.
Stefanik Nominates Jordan
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) threw Jordan’s name into the ring as a candidate. She took swipes at President Joe Biden and nodded to the Israel-Hamas war before concluding, “Jim Jordan will be America’s speaker, for such a time as this.”
Reconnecting With The House
Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) — formerly a congressman himself — was in the House chamber, catching up with Rep. Frank Lucas (R-Okla.), the former Agriculture committee chairman.
Lucas missed several weeks after sustaining an injury at his rural Oklahoma ranch in August that was serious enough for him to be taken to the hospital. He has been back in Washington recently but has been using a walker to get around.
Mullin is the senator who said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) had showed some fellow lawmakers pictures on his phone of women he said he had slept with and that Gaetz had bragged about taking erectile dysfunction medicine and followed it with energy drinks.
Gaetz had denied those accusations.
What’s Needed To Win
The new speaker of the House needs to secure a simple majority among those who show up to vote "yea" or "nay." So with 212 Democrats and 220 Republicans voting Tuesday — one Republican was absent — that number stands at 217 votes. That means any GOP candidate can only afford to lose four Republicans and still land the job. Voting "present" also changes the equation.
Jordan did not appear to have the support needed to win in the first round of voting as of early Tuesday. It remains unknown how many rounds will be called for by the end of the day; members can negotiate with one another between votes. In January, McCarthy endured 15 rounds of voting before finally becoming speaker in what turned out to be a short-lived role.
Pressure Tactics From The Right Backfire
Two more Republicans said before the vote that they would oppose Jim Jordan for speaker, putting HuffPost’s independently verified tally of the anti-Jordan faction at four.
Reps. Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.) and Carlos Giménez (R-Fla.) said they would not support Jordan as they headed to the Capitol.
Diaz-Balart told reporters that pressure tactics — such as a Fox News producer’s weekend emails demanding answers for opposition to Jordan — would never work.
“I'm always open to negotiations and conversations, but the minute — the second — that anybody tries to intimidate or pressure me, that's when my door closes,” Diaz-Balart told reporters.
Jim Jordan To CNN: I’ll Do ‘Whatever It Takes’ To Become Speaker Today
Heading into the House vote, Jordan told CNN reporter Manu Raju that he’s ready to go through as many rounds as it takes to become speaker on Tuesday.
“Whatever it takes to get a speaker today,” Jordan said.
House Begins Filing In
A few minutes before noon and an expected vote on whether Jordan should become the new speaker, the House chamber began filling.
Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the House conference chair, is sitting near the Republican-side lectern with a tally sheet to keep track of who’s voted.
Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), chairman of the House Rules Committee, is sitting near the well, the part of the floor closest to the podium. Cole’s name has been floated by a few people as a possible speaker candidate, mainly because he’s widely respected within the conference. But he has told HuffPost repeatedly he has no interest in the slot.
As with the election to unseat McCarthy from the speaker’s chair, the press gallery, located above the speaker’s podium and looking toward the back of the House chamber, is completely full. That only happens on significant votes and votes where the outcome is in doubt.
Both of those apply to this situation.
Jim Jordan Is In Trouble
Reps. Kevin Buck (R-Colo.) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.) told HuffPost on their way to the vote that they will vote against Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) in the first ballot on Tuesday.
Jordan can lose only four Republicans and still win the gavel. That Buck and Bacon are still opposed suggests Jordan will likely need more than one ballot to win.
Jordan met with Buck on Monday night but was unable to sway him. Buck’s top objection is that Jordan has refused to say the 2020 election was fair.
Dem Rep: Most Moderate GOPers Told Me They Don’t Want Jim Jordan
Ahead of Tuesday’s vote on potentially electing Jordan as the next speaker, Ohio Democratic Rep. Greg Landsman said many centrists in the GOP conference have personally told him they oppose Jordan as their next leader.
“Most moderate Republicans I talk with don’t want Jordan,” Landsman said in a statement. “They’ve said it to me, and they voted that way last week behind closed doors.”
That fact that the Ohio Republican is even within striking distance of becoming speaker, said Landsman, is because he’s leveraged his ties to powerful people in conservative media to essentially bully people into voting for him.
“Trump, [Sean] Hannity, and Fox News have told Republican moderates that this is what they want, never mind what the American people want or what the country and the world needs,” he said. "The majority of the House wants a bipartisan Speaker. Yet, House Republicans are on the verge of voting for Trump’s January 6th partner in crime."
