House Speaker Vote Live Updates: Jim Jordan's Shot At The Gavel

House Begins Filing In

A few minutes before noon and an expected vote on whether Jordan should become the new speaker, the House chamber began filling.



Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), the House conference chair, is sitting near the Republican-side lectern with a tally sheet to keep track of who’s voted.



Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), chairman of the House Rules Committee, is sitting near the well, the part of the floor closest to the podium. Cole’s name has been floated by a few people as a possible speaker candidate, mainly because he’s widely respected within the conference. But he has told HuffPost repeatedly he has no interest in the slot.



As with the election to unseat McCarthy from the speaker’s chair, the press gallery, located above the speaker’s podium and looking toward the back of the House chamber, is completely full. That only happens on significant votes and votes where the outcome is in doubt.



Both of those apply to this situation.