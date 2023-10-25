The House voted Wednesday for Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) to become its its 56th speaker, ending three weeks of GOP dysfunction and infighting.
Johnson won the speakership with 220 votes, all from Republicans. Every Democrat who voted supported House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the speakership.
Johnson was chosen as a speaker nominee after Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), facing strong opposition from former President Donald Trump and his supporters, withdrew his nomination just over four hours after winning it. Johnson was Republicans’ fourth House speaker nominee since former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted earlier this month.
Johnson, who is serving his fourth term in the House, supported overturning the 2020 election results. He is a strong opponent of abortion rights, same-sex marriage and a climate change denier.
Mike Johnson Is Sworn In As House’s New Speaker
“Would y’all like to get right into governing?” Johnson asked the House.
In his speech preceding the swearing in, the GOP congressman from Louisiana congratulated the House’s “overworked staff” for their labor over the past several weeks of dysfunction. He also said his wife “couldn’t get a flight in time” to be present for the vote because “this happened kind of quickly.”
While the new speaker mentioned his plan to help further GOP issues, Johnson stressed throughout his speech the necessity for both parties to work across the aisle to pass legislation that serves the public.
“It is our duty to work together. The job of the speaker of the House is to serve the whole body, and I will,” he said, pledging that his office will be known for “trust, and transparency and accountability.”
Donald Trump Ascendant? Not So Fast, Some Republicans Say
And Trump gave him a rhetorical embrace during a break in his trial in New York Wednesday morning.
And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee immediately dubbed Johnson “MAGA Mike,” a reference to Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” motto, and Democrats own messaging dubbing Republicans as “ultra MAGA”
But some Republicans insisted attributing his victory to Trump was too simple and said there were other reasons the low-profile Johnson ultimately beat out 13 other candidates from among the House Republican conference.
Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) called the idea that Johnson’s election showed Republicans were rubber stamps for Trump “nonsense.”
“The reality is that Mike was the guy who could unite both your hard right of the conference, like me, and say, for example, the New York delegation that represents blue districts," he said.
Trump’s impact on the speaker fight was limited, with his backing doing little to aid either McCarthy or Rep. Jim Jordan (r-Ohio), two close allies. Notably, Trump did not endorse Johnson until Wednesday morning, when it appeared more likely he would win.
And his criticism of Emmer came at about the same time the majority whip was walking into a House GOP meeting to say he was withdrawing, well after it was apparent he would lose.
Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), who had spoken favorably for Emmer, the speaker-designate before Johnson, called Johnson “a smart, hardworking and decent man.”
Dusty Johnson said when he arrived in Congress two years after the now-speaker visited his office to ask him to join the civility caucus, a bipartisan group trying to improve relations between lawmakers.
“That just shows you where his heart is,” Dusty Johnson said.
Of course, Trump backers say Johnson’s election does indeed show the power of Trump.
“The swamp is on the run. MAGA is ascendant,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on a right-wing radio talk show.
Joe Biden Congratulates Mike Johnson In Phone Call
In an earlier statement, Biden said he hoped Johnson would work in a bipartisan manner to avoid a shutdown and work on a package delivering funds to Israel, Ukraine and the U.S.-Mexico border following the 22-day shutdown of the House.
“We need to move swiftly to address our national security needs and to avoid a shutdown in 22 days,” Biden said. “Even though we have real disagreements about important issues, there should be mutual effort to find common ground wherever we can.”
Biden Campaign On Johnson: Trump’s ‘Loyal Foot Soldier’
Biden's team described Johnson as Trump's "loyal foot soldier" who is now just behind Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential succession order.
“Now, Donald Trump has his loyal foot soldier to ban abortion nationwide, lead efforts to deny free and fair election results, gut Social Security and Medicare, and advance the extreme MAGA agenda at the expense of middle-class families,” Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement.
“22 days before Congress must act to avoid a government shutdown and while our allies overseas at war depend on our help, extreme MAGA House Republicans elevated a man to second-in-line to the presidency who still won’t admit President Biden won the 2020 election.
The American people have rejected the extreme MAGA ideology at the ballot box because they understand what’s at stake. And so to every MAGA Republican who supported this choice: We’ll see you in November.”
Chuck Schumer Said He ‘Looks Forward’ To Working With Mike Johnson
“I look forward to sitting down with Speaker Johnson to discuss a path forward to avoid a government shutdown,” the New York Democrat told reporters. “I will tell him, as I say over and over again: The only way to avoid a shutdown and to pass a supplemental and do things for the American people is bipartisan.”
Hakeem Jeffries Speaks To The House, Gives Mike Johnson The Gavel
“It’s time to get back to doing the business of the American people,” the House minority leader said.
“Let me conclude with an observation about the state of our democracy. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election,” Jeffries continued, to boos from the Republican side. “He’s doing a great job under difficult circumstances. And no amount of election denialism will ever change that reality.”
After the speech, Jeffries passed the gavel on to Johnson. Johnson said that he knows Jeffries “in your heart that you love and care about this country and want to do what’s right, so we’re going to find common ground.”
Mike Johnson Reacts To Speaker Election, Vows To 'Restore Sanity'
"As Speaker, I will ensure the House delivers results and inspires change for the American people," Johnson wrote. "We will restore trust in this body. We will advance a comprehensive conservative policy agenda, combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration, and support our allies abroad. And we will restore sanity to a government desperately in need of it. Let’s get back to work."
Mike Johnson Elected House Speaker
Matt Gaetz Declares Victory For MAGA In Speaker Vote
Appearing with former Trump advisor Steve Bannon on the far-right media network “Real America’s Voice,” Gaetz said moving from McCarthy to Johnson amounted to a massive win for Trump-aligned Republicans.
“If you don't think that moving from Kevin McCarthy to MAGA Mike Johnson shows the ascendance of this movement and where the power in the Republican Party truly lies, then you're not paying attention,” Gaetz said on the show.
Gaetz was the leader of the eight Republicans who initially ousted McCarthy earlier this month.
While Gaetz did have supposed policy differences with McCarthy – he was upset with the latter’s handling of appropriations bills and his reliance on Democratic votes to avoid a government shutdown – it was also clear his personal dislike for McCarthy was a major reason the Californian lost his job.
Mike Johnson Hits 215
Even 3-Time Defectors Are On The Johnson Train
Kevin McCarthy Casts Vote For Mike Johnson
McCarthy was ousted from the speakership by a bipartisan group of lawmakers in early October, leading to the past several weeks of speaker nominees.
Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who has served as speaker pro tempore since McCarthy's ouster, also cast his vote for Johnson to applause.
Unsuccessful Speaker Candidate Jim Jordan Votes For Mike Johnson
With more than half the votes in, there are still no Republicans defecting from Johnson. It is looking increasingly likely that the Louisiana Republican will win the speakership.
'Jim Jordan In A Sports Coat'
“Mike Johnson is Jim Jordan in a sports coat," DCCC spokesman Viet Shelton said in an email. "Electing him as Speaker would represent how the Republican conference has completely given in to the most extreme fringes of their party and embraced an agenda that promotes a total, nationwide abortion ban, espouses conspiracy theories, and cutting Social Security and Medicare.”
Rep. Angie Craig Shouts Out Wife While Voting For Hakeem Jeffries
“Happy wedding anniversary to my wife,” she shouted, to applause from her fellow Democrats.
Johnson has been a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage.
Voting Underway For Speaker, No GOP Defections So Far
So far, every Republican has voted for Johnson.
Republicans And Democrats Agree: Speaker Race Is About Trump
"This has been about one thing. This is about who can appease Donald Trump," Aguilar said.
Aguilar noted Johnson's leading role in a brief asking the Supreme Court to throw out the 2020 election -- prompting an outburst from several Republicans who agreed.
"Damn right," yelled Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.).
Democrats Nominate Hakeem Jeffries
Before making the nomination, Aguilar said Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) appeared to be in better spirits than during last week's votes.
"I notice a little bit more of a smile on your face today than we have in the past," Aguilar quipped, prompting cheers from both sides of the aisle.
Reminder: House Speaker Is 2 Heartbeats From Presidency
In the unlikely event Harris and President Joe Biden are incapacitated, the nation would be led by an anti-abortion election denier who has spoken in favor of “long-term reforms” to Medicaid and Medicare.
Elise Stefanik Nominates Mike Johnson For Speaker
Mike Johnson's Magic Number: 215 Votes
Mitt Romney Dings Mike Johnson For Lack Of Experience
“Apparently experience isn’t necessary for the speaker job," Romney deadpanned in an interview with HuffPost on Wednesday.
“We’re down to folks who haven’t had a leadership or chairmanship role, which means their administration of the House will be a new experience for them," the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee added.
Johnson, 51, was elected to Congress in 2016. He has served as the vice-chair of the House GOP conference and previously as chair of the House Republican Study Committee, the largest bloc of conservatives in Congress.
But Johnson has no senior leadership or committee leadership experience. If elected, he would be the least experienced House speaker since 1883, according to Time Magazine.
Mike Johnson Was Still Defending The Big Lie During The Jan. 6 Attack
“This is nothing unusual, what was happening today,” Johnson said in a live call with Fox News, as he was hiding out from insurrectionists who had broken into the Capitol.
“I’m here as one of the advocates on the Republican side, stating our concerns about this election, the allegations of fraud and the irregularity and all that,” Johnson continued, as Fox News aired live footage of the mob, including white supremacists and conspiracy theorists, forcing its way into the building.
Johnson, who didn’t want to share his location because he was understandably afraid of the violence unfolding in the building, failed to appreciate the irony of his dangerous comments: he was continuing to fuel the lie that Trump lost the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud in the very same moment that unhinged Trump supporters were storming the building because they believed the lie.
Then again, Johnson may have felt he needed to keep fanning the Big Lie no matter what was happening. He led the House GOP’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Ken Buck Explains His Switcheroo On Election Denialism
But on Wednesday, Buck said he would support Johnson for speaker even though Johnson led Republicans' legal brief challenging the election to the Supreme Court and has not disavowed election denialism.
Buck parsed his position in an interview with a reporter for The Hill on Wednesday, suggesting he actually opposed Jordan more for his role in organizing the events of Jan. 6 than for refusing to say Trump lost the election.
"I don't have a problem with writing an amicus brief, it's the way we should do things in this country is to trust the rule of law & trust our judicial system," Buck said. "Fundamentally different than somebody who is actively involved in moving the protesters from the mall"
The Anti-McCarthy?
He said the room felt different last night after Johnson's selection. Of course, that selection came after several weeks of infighting and turmoil.
Whether people agree or disagree with him, Johnson has a lot of trust on both sides of the aisle, said Cole, one of the House’s longest-serving members. (It’s far from clear if Democrats agree with his assessment of Johnson’s trustworthiness.)
”That’s a big part of this stuff, can you trust what somebody tells you? And he’s got the kind of personal integrity to take to the bank,” Cole said.
HuffPost asked if that separated him from McCarthy, who was accused of double-dealing by members of both parties.
”I would not put it that way,” Cole said. “I would say that, again, Mike is somebody people on both sides of the aisle trust and that was a big part of this.”
Why Mike Johnson Might Be The Next Speaker
That's why.
"He hasn’t acquired a single enemy in his time here," Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) told HuffPost ahead of the vote.
House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Hits Johnson
Rep. David Joyce Meeting With Johnson
Hakeem Jeffries Slams Mike Johnson On Abortion
While stating that Johnson voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and supports cuts to Social Security and Medicare, Jeffries singled out Johnson's opposition to abortion for special mention.
"Mike Johnson, probably more so than any other member of the House Republican conference, wants to criminalize abortion care and impose a nationwide ban," Jeffries said during an appearance the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference on Wednesday.