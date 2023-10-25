What's Hot

Mike Johnson Elected House Speaker: Live Updates

House Republicans' latest choice, Rep. Mike Johnson, is officially the next speaker.
Paige Lavender
Senior Editor, Breaking News, HuffPost

The House voted Wednesday for Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) to become its its 56th speaker, ending three weeks of GOP dysfunction and infighting.

Johnson won the speakership with 220 votes, all from Republicans. Every Democrat who voted supported House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries for the speakership.

Johnson was chosen as a speaker nominee after Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), facing strong opposition from former President Donald Trump and his supporters, withdrew his nomination just over four hours after winning it. Johnson was Republicans’ fourth House speaker nominee since former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was ousted earlier this month.

Johnson, who is serving his fourth term in the House, supported overturning the 2020 election results. He is a strong opponent of abortion rights, same-sex marriage and a climate change denier.

Read live updates on the House proceedings below:

Sanjana Karanth

Mike Johnson Is Sworn In As House’s New Speaker

Johnson was officially sworn in as the House’s 56th speaker by Rep. Hal Rogers, a Republican from Kentucky and dean of the House.

“Would y’all like to get right into governing?” Johnson asked the House.

In his speech preceding the swearing in, the GOP congressman from Louisiana congratulated the House’s “overworked staff” for their labor over the past several weeks of dysfunction. He also said his wife “couldn’t get a flight in time” to be present for the vote because “this happened kind of quickly.”

While the new speaker mentioned his plan to help further GOP issues, Johnson stressed throughout his speech the necessity for both parties to work across the aisle to pass legislation that serves the public.

“It is our duty to work together. The job of the speaker of the House is to serve the whole body, and I will,” he said, pledging that his office will be known for “trust, and transparency and accountability.”
Mollie Reilly

That's It On Our House Speaker Race Coverage

With a new House speaker in place, we are concluding our live coverage.

Check out HuffPost.com for more stories on Johnson's nascent speakership.
Jonathan Nicholson

Donald Trump Ascendant? Not So Fast, Some Republicans Say

Johnson certainly has pro-Trump credentials. His role as one of the architects of the legal theory that inaction by state legislatures should invalidate some states’ Electoral College votes in 2020, handing the election to Trump, is his biggest credential.

And Trump gave him a rhetorical embrace during a break in his trial in New York Wednesday morning.

And the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee immediately dubbed Johnson “MAGA Mike,” a reference to Trump’s signature “Make America Great Again” motto, and Democrats own messaging dubbing Republicans as “ultra MAGA”

But some Republicans insisted attributing his victory to Trump was too simple and said there were other reasons the low-profile Johnson ultimately beat out 13 other candidates from among the House Republican conference.

Rep. Andy Ogles (R-Tenn.) called the idea that Johnson’s election showed Republicans were rubber stamps for Trump “nonsense.”

“The reality is that Mike was the guy who could unite both your hard right of the conference, like me, and say, for example, the New York delegation that represents blue districts," he said.

Trump’s impact on the speaker fight was limited, with his backing doing little to aid either McCarthy or Rep. Jim Jordan (r-Ohio), two close allies. Notably, Trump did not endorse Johnson until Wednesday morning, when it appeared more likely he would win.

And his criticism of Emmer came at about the same time the majority whip was walking into a House GOP meeting to say he was withdrawing, well after it was apparent he would lose.

Rep. Dusty Johnson (R-S.D.), who had spoken favorably for Emmer, the speaker-designate before Johnson, called Johnson “a smart, hardworking and decent man.”

Dusty Johnson said when he arrived in Congress two years after the now-speaker visited his office to ask him to join the civility caucus, a bipartisan group trying to improve relations between lawmakers.

“That just shows you where his heart is,” Dusty Johnson said.

Of course, Trump backers say Johnson’s election does indeed show the power of Trump.

“The swamp is on the run. MAGA is ascendant,” said Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) on a right-wing radio talk show.
Kevin Robillard

Joe Biden Congratulates Mike Johnson In Phone Call

President Joe Biden congratulated Johnson in a phone call on Wednesday afternoon. The White House said Biden “expressed that he looks forward to working together to find common ground on behalf of the American people.”

In an earlier statement, Biden said he hoped Johnson would work in a bipartisan manner to avoid a shutdown and work on a package delivering funds to Israel, Ukraine and the U.S.-Mexico border following the 22-day shutdown of the House.

“We need to move swiftly to address our national security needs and to avoid a shutdown in 22 days,” Biden said. “Even though we have real disagreements about important issues, there should be mutual effort to find common ground wherever we can.”
Carla Herreria Russo

Biden Campaign On Johnson: Trump’s ‘Loyal Foot Soldier’

President Joe Biden's reelection campaign slammed “MAGA Mike Johnson’s” election as House speaker, claiming it cemented MAGA’s extreme takeover of the Republican Party.

Biden's team described Johnson as Trump's "loyal foot soldier" who is now just behind Vice President Kamala Harris in the presidential succession order.

“Now, Donald Trump has his loyal foot soldier to ban abortion nationwide, lead efforts to deny free and fair election results, gut Social Security and Medicare, and advance the extreme MAGA agenda at the expense of middle-class families,” Biden campaign spokesperson Ammar Moussa said in a statement.

Read the rest of the statement below:

“22 days before Congress must act to avoid a government shutdown and while our allies overseas at war depend on our help, extreme MAGA House Republicans elevated a man to second-in-line to the presidency who still won’t admit President Biden won the 2020 election.

The American people have rejected the extreme MAGA ideology at the ballot box because they understand what’s at stake. And so to every MAGA Republican who supported this choice: We’ll see you in November.”
Sanjana Karanth

Chuck Schumer Said He ‘Looks Forward’ To Working With Mike Johnson

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is prepared to work with the House’s newest GOP speaker.

“I look forward to sitting down with Speaker Johnson to discuss a path forward to avoid a government shutdown,” the New York Democrat told reporters. “I will tell him, as I say over and over again: The only way to avoid a shutdown and to pass a supplemental and do things for the American people is bipartisan.”
Mollie Reilly

A Quick Change Over At The Speaker's Office

Capitol staff got straight to work installing Johnson's name at the entrance to the speaker's office.
Sanjana Karanth

Hakeem Jeffries Speaks To The House, Gives Mike Johnson The Gavel

Jeffries, who was Democrats’ choice for the speakership, gave a strong speech following Johnson’s election to the position.

“It’s time to get back to doing the business of the American people,” the House minority leader said.

“Let me conclude with an observation about the state of our democracy. Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election,” Jeffries continued, to boos from the Republican side. “He’s doing a great job under difficult circumstances. And no amount of election denialism will ever change that reality.”

After the speech, Jeffries passed the gavel on to Johnson. Johnson said that he knows Jeffries “in your heart that you love and care about this country and want to do what’s right, so we’re going to find common ground.”
Mollie Reilly

Joe Biden Not Worried About Mike Johnson

Mollie Reilly

Mike Johnson Reacts To Speaker Election, Vows To 'Restore Sanity'

Johnson tweeted a statement Wednesday shortly after his election as speaker.

"As Speaker, I will ensure the House delivers results and inspires change for the American people," Johnson wrote. "We will restore trust in this body. We will advance a comprehensive conservative policy agenda, combat the harmful policies of the Biden Administration, and support our allies abroad. And we will restore sanity to a government desperately in need of it. Let’s get back to work."
Mollie Reilly

Read More On Mike Johnson's Path To The Speakership

HuffPost's Arthur Delaney has all the details on today's vote:
Mollie Reilly

Mike Johnson Elected House Speaker

The vote has now been finalized. Johnson is elected speaker by a party-line vote of 220 to 209.
Kevin Robillard

Matt Gaetz Declares Victory For MAGA In Speaker Vote

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), the man who started the GOP’s 22-day-long speaker debacle, said it was all worth it in the end.

Appearing with former Trump advisor Steve Bannon on the far-right media network “Real America’s Voice,” Gaetz said moving from McCarthy to Johnson amounted to a massive win for Trump-aligned Republicans.

“If you don't think that moving from Kevin McCarthy to MAGA Mike Johnson shows the ascendance of this movement and where the power in the Republican Party truly lies, then you're not paying attention,” Gaetz said on the show.

Gaetz was the leader of the eight Republicans who initially ousted McCarthy earlier this month.

While Gaetz did have supposed policy differences with McCarthy – he was upset with the latter’s handling of appropriations bills and his reliance on Democratic votes to avoid a government shutdown – it was also clear his personal dislike for McCarthy was a major reason the Californian lost his job.
Mollie Reilly

Mike Johnson Hits 215

Johnson has now received 215 votes from his fellow Republicans. The vote will still need to be finalized, but it's looking all but certain he'll be the next House speaker.
Sara Boboltz

Even 3-Time Defectors Are On The Johnson Train

Voting is ongoing, but even Republicans who voted against their party’s speaker nominee in the past three rounds of voting are getting behind Johnson. That includes Reps. Don Bacon (R-Neb.), Ken Buck (R-Colo.), Anthony D’Esposito (R-N.Y.), Mario Diaz-Balart (R-Fla.), Jake Ellzey (R-Texas) and Andrew Garbarino (R-N.Y.), who previously picked other candidates like Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.) or former Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.).
Sanjana Karanth

Kevin McCarthy Casts Vote For Mike Johnson

McCarthy received a round of applause after he announced his vote for Johnson to become the next speaker.

McCarthy was ousted from the speakership by a bipartisan group of lawmakers in early October, leading to the past several weeks of speaker nominees.

Rep. Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.), who has served as speaker pro tempore since McCarthy's ouster, also cast his vote for Johnson to applause.
Sanjana Karanth

Unsuccessful Speaker Candidate Jim Jordan Votes For Mike Johnson

Rep. Jim Jordan, the Ohio Republican who tried several times to win the speakership before eventually giving up, cast his vote for Johnson.

With more than half the votes in, there are still no Republicans defecting from Johnson. It is looking increasingly likely that the Louisiana Republican will win the speakership.
Arthur Delaney

'Jim Jordan In A Sports Coat'

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee has weighed in.

“Mike Johnson is Jim Jordan in a sports coat," DCCC spokesman Viet Shelton said in an email. "Electing him as Speaker would represent how the Republican conference has completely given in to the most extreme fringes of their party and embraced an agenda that promotes a total, nationwide abortion ban, espouses conspiracy theories, and cutting Social Security and Medicare.”
Sanjana Karanth

Rep. Angie Craig Shouts Out Wife While Voting For Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Angie Craig (D-Minn.) said that she will vote for Jeffries for speaker, but not before she shouted out her spouse.

“Happy wedding anniversary to my wife,” she shouted, to applause from her fellow Democrats.

Johnson has been a vocal opponent of same-sex marriage.
Mollie Reilly

Voting Underway For Speaker, No GOP Defections So Far

Votes are now underway.

So far, every Republican has voted for Johnson.
Arthur Delaney

Republicans And Democrats Agree: Speaker Race Is About Trump

In his speech nominating Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) for speaker, Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) explained why Republicans had struggled to agree on their own speaker candidate.

"This has been about one thing. This is about who can appease Donald Trump," Aguilar said.

Aguilar noted Johnson's leading role in a brief asking the Supreme Court to throw out the 2020 election -- prompting an outburst from several Republicans who agreed.

"Damn right," yelled Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.).
Mollie Reilly

Democrats Nominate Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Pete Aguilar (D-Calif.) nominates House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.).

Before making the nomination, Aguilar said Speaker Pro Tempore Patrick McHenry (R-N.C.) appeared to be in better spirits than during last week's votes.

"I notice a little bit more of a smile on your face today than we have in the past," Aguilar quipped, prompting cheers from both sides of the aisle.
Sara Boboltz

Reminder: House Speaker Is 2 Heartbeats From Presidency

If chosen, the relatively unknown Johnson will step into the presidential line of succession in a big way. As speaker of the House, he would be in line for the Oval Office just after Vice President Kamala Harris, and as such he could expect an upgraded security detail.

In the unlikely event Harris and President Joe Biden are incapacitated, the nation would be led by an anti-abortion election denier who has spoken in favor of “long-term reforms” to Medicaid and Medicare.
Mollie Reilly

Elise Stefanik Nominates Mike Johnson For Speaker

Republican conference chair Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y) nominates Johnson to wide applause and chants of "Mike! Mike Mike!" from Republicans in the chamber.
Mollie Reilly

Mike Johnson's Magic Number: 215 Votes

The House is about to vote on its next speaker. With 429 members present today, Johnson needs 215 votes to win the speakership (assuming all members in attendance today cast a vote for a candidate). He can lose five Republican votes.
Igor Bobic

Mitt Romney Dings Mike Johnson For Lack Of Experience

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) took a dig at House speaker nominee Johnson for his lack of experience in Congress.

“Apparently experience isn’t necessary for the speaker job," Romney deadpanned in an interview with HuffPost on Wednesday.

“We’re down to folks who haven’t had a leadership or chairmanship role, which means their administration of the House will be a new experience for them," the GOP's 2012 presidential nominee added.

Johnson, 51, was elected to Congress in 2016. He has served as the vice-chair of the House GOP conference and previously as chair of the House Republican Study Committee, the largest bloc of conservatives in Congress.

But Johnson has no senior leadership or committee leadership experience. If elected, he would be the least experienced House speaker since 1883, according to Time Magazine.
Jennifer Bendery

Mike Johnson Was Still Defending The Big Lie During The Jan. 6 Attack

A resurfaced Fox News interview with Johnson that took place as the Jan. 6, 2021 attack was underway shows the Louisiana Republican still defending the GOP’s attempt to throw out the 2020 election results – even though it was based on the same lie fueling the Capitol insurrection.

“This is nothing unusual, what was happening today,” Johnson said in a live call with Fox News, as he was hiding out from insurrectionists who had broken into the Capitol.

“I’m here as one of the advocates on the Republican side, stating our concerns about this election, the allegations of fraud and the irregularity and all that,” Johnson continued, as Fox News aired live footage of the mob, including white supremacists and conspiracy theorists, forcing its way into the building.

Johnson, who didn’t want to share his location because he was understandably afraid of the violence unfolding in the building, failed to appreciate the irony of his dangerous comments: he was continuing to fuel the lie that Trump lost the 2020 election because of widespread voter fraud in the very same moment that unhinged Trump supporters were storming the building because they believed the lie.

Then again, Johnson may have felt he needed to keep fanning the Big Lie no matter what was happening. He led the House GOP’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.
Sanjana Karanth

Mike Johnson Did Not Feel Like Talking About His Efforts To Overturn The 2020 Election

Johnson is known as one of the key members of Congress who helped Trump in his effort to overturn the 2020 election. But as the latest GOP nominee for House speaker, the Louisiana Republican refused to talk about his involvement.

During House Republicans’ press conference on Tuesday unveiling Johnson as the new nominee, ABC reporter Rachel Scott tried to ask about the lawmaker’s efforts to overturn the election. Before she could finish her question, GOP members laughed, booed and shouted her down.

“Shut up! Shut up!” Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-N.C.) yelled.

Johnson said he was “not doing any policy tonight.”
Arthur Delaney

Ken Buck Explains His Switcheroo On Election Denialism

Earlier this month Rep. Ken Buck (R-Col.) emerged as a prominent and unexpected critic of making Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) speaker of the House, complaining that Jordan refused to say President Joe Biden beat Trump in 2020 fair and square.

But on Wednesday, Buck said he would support Johnson for speaker even though Johnson led Republicans' legal brief challenging the election to the Supreme Court and has not disavowed election denialism.

Buck parsed his position in an interview with a reporter for The Hill on Wednesday, suggesting he actually opposed Jordan more for his role in organizing the events of Jan. 6 than for refusing to say Trump lost the election.

"I don't have a problem with writing an amicus brief, it's the way we should do things in this country is to trust the rule of law & trust our judicial system," Buck said. "Fundamentally different than somebody who is actively involved in moving the protesters from the mall"
Jonathan Nicholson

The Anti-McCarthy?

Rep. Tom Cole (R-Okla.), whose name had been brought up as a potential caretaker speaker, expressed optimism on Johnson’s chances to win the speaker’s gavel today.

He said the room felt different last night after Johnson's selection. Of course, that selection came after several weeks of infighting and turmoil.

Whether people agree or disagree with him, Johnson has a lot of trust on both sides of the aisle, said Cole, one of the House’s longest-serving members. (It’s far from clear if Democrats agree with his assessment of Johnson’s trustworthiness.)

”That’s a big part of this stuff, can you trust what somebody tells you? And he’s got the kind of personal integrity to take to the bank,” Cole said.

HuffPost asked if that separated him from McCarthy, who was accused of double-dealing by members of both parties.

”I would not put it that way,” Cole said. “I would say that, again, Mike is somebody people on both sides of the aisle trust and that was a big part of this.”
Arthur Delaney

Why Mike Johnson Might Be The Next Speaker

Things are looking good for Johnson ahead of a House floor vote on his speaker candidacy after he became the Republican nominee on Tuesday night. But why would Republicans nominate such an obscure lawmaker to their top position, and why would he fare better than the previous candidates, who were committee chairs and members of House leadership?

That's why.

"He hasn’t acquired a single enemy in his time here," Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) told HuffPost ahead of the vote.
Paige Lavender

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries Hits Johnson

Paige Lavender

Rep. David Joyce Meeting With Johnson

Paul Blumenthal

Hakeem Jeffries Slams Mike Johnson On Abortion

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.) slammed Johnson for a "voting record [that] is as extreme as the most extreme members of the conference with very few exceptions."

While stating that Johnson voted to overturn the 2020 presidential election and supports cuts to Social Security and Medicare, Jeffries singled out Johnson's opposition to abortion for special mention.

"Mike Johnson, probably more so than any other member of the House Republican conference, wants to criminalize abortion care and impose a nationwide ban," Jeffries said during an appearance the Center for American Progress Ideas Conference on Wednesday.
Paige Lavender

Does Mike Johnson Have The Votes?

HuffPost's Jonathan Nicholson and Arthur Delaney reported Tuesday on the GOP's latest pick for speaker.
