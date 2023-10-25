Pinned

AP Photo

Mike Johnson Is Sworn In As House’s New Speaker

Johnson was officially sworn in as the House’s 56th speaker by Rep. Hal Rogers, a Republican from Kentucky and dean of the House.



“Would y’all like to get right into governing?” Johnson asked the House.



In his speech preceding the swearing in, the GOP congressman from Louisiana congratulated the House’s “overworked staff” for their labor over the past several weeks of dysfunction. He also said his wife “couldn’t get a flight in time” to be present for the vote because “this happened kind of quickly.”



While the new speaker mentioned his plan to help further GOP issues, Johnson stressed throughout his speech the necessity for both parties to work across the aisle to pass legislation that serves the public.



“It is our duty to work together. The job of the speaker of the House is to serve the whole body, and I will,” he said, pledging that his office will be known for “trust, and transparency and accountability.”