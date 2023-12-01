House Staffer Swiftly Changes Locks On George Santos' Office

The U.S. House wasted no time after its members voted to remove disgraced Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) from his position on Friday, sending a worker to change the locks on his office almost immediately after the vote.
A C-SPAN camera captured a man removing the lock from what was formerly Santos’ workplace in the Longworth House Office Building.
Posters of Israeli hostages being held in the Gaza Strip papered the walls outside the office. A brief shot of the interior revealed a tidy desk topped with fresh flowers and a framed photograph of Santos beside a large American flag.
Santos whisked himself away from Capitol Hill in a black SUV after his colleagues kicked him out, capping his term early at 11 months.
He had few words for reporters as he left, saying, “To hell with this place.”
Santos was elected last year with about 54% of the vote in New York’s 3rd Congressional District, which encompasses a swath of Queens and Long Island. The extent to which he lied about his background and exaggerated his résumé was not apparent until after the election — and details are still coming out.
Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle waffled on whether to remove him from office for what had become an embarrassing series of deceptions. Santos is also defending himself against federal criminal charges related to his alleged mishandling of campaign funds.
A searing House Ethics Committee report last month helped erode what remained of support for Santos, culminating in his becoming just the sixth member of Congress to ever be expelled.