POLITICS

House Subpoenas White House For Ukraine Documents In Impeachment Inquiry

The House Oversight Committee is demanding President Donald Trump's staff hand over documents related to the Ukraine scandal by Oct. 18.

The House Oversight Committee on Friday issued a subpoena to the White House for documents pertaining to the Trump administration’s contacts with Ukraine.

The subpoena comes amid the House’s impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump in the wake of an intelligence community whistleblower complaint that alleges the president abused his power to pressure Ukrainian leaders for damaging information about his political rival, former Vice President Joe Biden.

The White House didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read the full letter below:

2019-10-04.EEC Engel Schiff to Mulvaney-WH Re Subpoena by Mollie Reilly on Scribd

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Donald Trump White House Joe Biden Ukraine Impeachment Inquiry Against Donald Trump
CONVERSATIONS