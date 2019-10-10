Rick Perry Subpoenaed In House's Trump Impeachment Probe

Ints Kalnins / Reuters Secretary of Energy Rick Perry speaks during a news conference after the Partnership for Transatlantic Energy Cooperation conference in Vilnius, Lithuania, on Oct. 7.

The chairmen of three House committees announced Thursday that they’ve subpoenaed Energy Secretary Rick Perry as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

The subpoena demands Perry turn over several documents concerning the Trump administration’s communications with Ukraine and Trump pressuring the foreign power to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, one of the president’s political rivals.

“Recently, public reports have raised questions about any role you may have played in conveying or reinforcing the President’s stark message to the Ukrainian President,” the chairmen of the the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight and Reform committees wrote.

“These reports have also raised significant questions about your efforts to press Ukrainian officials to change the management structure at a Ukrainian state-owned energy company to benefit individuals involved with Rudy Giuliani’s push to get Ukrainian officials to interfere in our 2020 election,” the letter to Perry said.

Perry must comply by Oct. 18.

The former Texas governor became publicly entangled in Trump’s Ukraine scandal last week after sources familiar with the situation spoke to Axios. They said that during a conference call with House Republicans on Friday, Trump said Perry arranged his call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

“Not a lot of people know this but, I didn’t even want to make the call,” Trump reportedly said, according to three sources. “The only reason I made the call was because Rick asked me to. Something about an LNG [liquefied natural gas] plant.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.