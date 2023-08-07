Managing a home comes with endless frustrations. For cartoonist Adrienne Hedger, the experience also inspires countless funny illustrations.

“Household frustrations have always been one of my favorite topics for cartoons,” the artist told HuffPost. “You’ve got the big projects, like painting a room or assembling furniture. You’ve got the mysteries, like ‘Where are all the cups?’ You’ve got amazing discoveries, like how much dirt accumulates on the floor in one day. And then you’ve got the dramatic scenes, like when you’re trying to outrun the garage door.”

Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor

Over the years, Hedger has turned many of her home experiences into hilarious cartoons that clearly resonate with her 120,000-plus Instagram followers.

“Most of the cartoons come directly from my life, but I know based on the comments that other people are experiencing the exact same things,” she said. “There’s no way to avoid household frustrations. They’re part of life, like breathing or sleeping. Even situations that seem like they shouldn’t be frustrating ― like buying a new throw pillow ― can introduce problems.”

Hedger has been impressed by her children’s talent for shaking things up around the house as well. Their ability to hoard dishes is certainly creative, anyway.

Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor

“I’ve also realized that I’m as much of a problem as the kids,” she added. “Sometimes we think that adults are the responsible ones, saying, ‘Clean up! Let’s keep this place tidy!’ But I don’t like to clean, and I’m not a tidy person. My husband is the opposite ― he likes things cleaned and organized. So that dynamic between us is the source of many cartoons.”

In addition to self-reflection, these cartoons also offer the opportunity to laugh about these mundane yet totally entertaining situations ― for both Hedger and her followers.

“The thing about households is that the issues never end,” she said. “There will always be clutter building up, something that needs to be painted, charging cords that don’t go with anything, and several missing socks. It’s best to just accept that these issues will be part of your day, and try not to get too worked up about them. ”

Adrienne Hedger/Hedger Humor

Ultimately, Hedger hopes her comics make people feel a little bit better about their household challenges.

“If you find yourself frustrated over house-related issues, remember that you’re part of a much bigger story,” she said. “All around the world, people are dealing with the exact same things you’re dealing with. Maybe even at the exact same time as you. It’s one big symphony of activities, and you’re just part of it. I find that to be a weirdly comforting thought.”

“And yes, your Roomba is judging you,” she added.

Keep scrolling for Hedger’s household frustration cartoons and visit her website and Instagram for more hilarious illustrations.