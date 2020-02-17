HuffPost Finds

The Best Presidents Day 2020 Deals On Amazon For Every Household

While there's a lot Presidents Day sales on mattresses and appliances, you don't want to miss out on these Amazon deals for your home.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Presidents Day might be your chance to finally oust your old mattress, replace your washed-up washer and dryer or change up some of the decor around your house.

Fortunately, plenty of retailers are offering Presidents Day deals that are real steals. One of those sites is Amazon, which has limited time deals all over its site ranging from TV’s under $1,000 to every day household products.

There’s a Calphalon muffin tin that any baker would love that’s 60% off. There’s an Instant Pot pressure cooker that’s only $79 right now. There’s even Bose noise-canceling headphones (for when it’s a little too rowdy around the house) on sale for more than $100 off.

So while you’re on the hunt for products that might be missing from your household, you might want to add these Amazon deals to your cart, too.

Check out these household products that are on sale for a limited time at Amazon:

1
Ecowaare Set of 15 Reusable Mesh Produce Bags
Amazon
Originally $16, get them now for $11.
2
Philips Sonicare Essence Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush
Amazon
Originally $50, get it now for $25.
3
Hoover Pet Max Complete Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner
Amazon
Originally $180, get it now for $140.
4
Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV HDR - Fire TV Edition
Amazon
Originally $330, get it now for $230.
5
Ninja Professional Countertop Blender
Amazon
Originally $100, get it now for $80.
6
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon
Originally $349, get these now for $220. Keep in mind that these headphones are actually in stock on Feb. 22 so you'll be pre-ordering them.
7
Homasy Humidifier With Essential Oil Nozzle
Amazon
Originally $45, get it now for $38.
8
Utopia Kitchen Stainless Steel Compost Bin
Amazon
Originally $32, get it now for $19.
9
GLAD Extra Capacity Stainless Steel Step Trash Can
Amazon
Originally $90, get it now for $72.
10
Instant Pot Electric Pressure Cooker, 6-Quart
Amazon
Originally $100, get it now for $79.
11
Chefman Electric Smokeless Indoor Grill
Amazon
Originally $50, get it now for $40.
12
Simple Houseware 3 Pack Foldable Closet Organizer
Amazon
Originally $14, get it now for $12.
13
COSORI Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Amazon
Originally $70, get it now for $59.
14
Calphalon Signature Nonstick Bakeware 12-Cup Muffin Pan
Amazon
Originally $50, get it now for $20.
15
SMARTAKE 2-Pack Corner Shower Caddy
Amazon
Originally $22, get the pack now for $18.
