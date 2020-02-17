HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

Presidents Day might be your chance to finally oust your old mattress, replace your washed-up washer and dryer or change up some of the decor around your house.

Fortunately, plenty of retailers are offering Presidents Day deals that are real steals. One of those sites is Amazon, which has limited time deals all over its site ranging from TV’s under $1,000 to every day household products.

There’s a Calphalon muffin tin that any baker would love that’s 60% off. There’s an Instant Pot pressure cooker that’s only $79 right now. There’s even Bose noise-canceling headphones (for when it’s a little too rowdy around the house) on sale for more than $100 off.

So while you’re on the hunt for products that might be missing from your household, you might want to add these Amazon deals to your cart, too.