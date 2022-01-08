Popular items from this list
-
A blessedly effective carpet cleaner capable of turning your brown carpet into whatever color it was when you bought it.
-
An eco-friendly hard water strain remover that’ll banish the dreaded orange glow. You deserve to get clean in something that looks clean.
-
Reusable microfiber pads that are compatible with a Swiffer WetJet. Good for the environment and your wallet!
Advertisement
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability are subject to change.
1
Amazon
A pack of Affresh tablets
2
A pet hair remover that'll pull all the fur off your belongings
3
Amazon
A makeup brush shampoo
4
Amazon
A clothes folding board
5
A pack of Bottle Bright tablets
6
Amazon
A ball of slime putty for cleaning nooks and crannies
7
A blessedly effective carpet cleaner
8
A wood polish that can miraculously erase water stains and scratches
9
A hanger organizer
10
Amazon
A trio of Scotch-Brite stainless steel scrubbers
11
An elastic organizer to detangle your cords
12
Two-tier drawers for stacking your items without losing them forever to the black hole in the back of your cabinet.
13
A three-blade blinds cleaner
14
Amazon
Garbage disposal cleaner that's not only easy to use, but also very entertaining
15
Silver cleaning wipes
16
An eco-friendly hard water strain remover
17
A toilet cleaning wand you'll think must be a REAL magic wand
18
A leather cleaner
19
Moth traps that will stop those tiny, dusty aviators in their tracks
20
Yi Yang / Via BuzzFeed
Goo Gone, an adhesive remover for banishing pesky label gunk from your life forever
21
Amazon
Reusable microfiber pads that are compatible with a Swiffer WetJet
22
Amazon
Star string lights you can add to any room to make it instantly cozier.
23
Peel-and-stick fake marble that can go onto basically everything
Cheap cleaning supplies that aren't toxic