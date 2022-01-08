Shopping

23 Products That Will Do The Household Jobs You've Been Neglecting

If you haven't cleaned your dishwasher since you've had it, IT IS TIME.
1
Amazon
A pack of Affresh tablets
To make sure the thing making your dishes clean is also clean. Read our review of Affresh cleaning tablets!

Promising review: "After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher, due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener no longer was doing its job, so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh in Good Housekeeping magazine. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway, so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine, per instructions, and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully on a monthly basis, as recommended. I am amazed!" —Sheila

Get a six-pack from Amazon for $5.99.
2
amazon.com
A pet hair remover that'll pull all the fur off your belongings
Promising review: "Holy cow this is magic. I have a 230 pound Mastiff. I have purchased any and everything claiming to get dog hair off car carpet. I have used at least three different vacuums and attachments. Lately I have been using a microfiber towel because it had some grip. Then this piece of magic arrived. It gets every single hair no matter how embedded. There were hairs I had a hard time removing with my fingers. The Fur-Zoff pulled them right out. This has cut my hair removal time in half! Thank you for this savior of a tool." —David R.

Get it from Amazon for $10.
3
Amazon
A makeup brush shampoo
To ensure that the brushes that touch your delicate face are in tip-top shape. This solution is free of parabens, phthalates, petroleum, and perfume!

Promising review: "I'm terrible when it comes to taking care of my makeup and brushes. Those badger brushes I paid a ton for? Pretty sure they were still holding onto powder and eyeshadow from six years ago. In a rare moment of responsibility, I finally broke down and started looking for a brush cleaner. I picked this one based almost entirely on the add-on pricing. Well, I can happily say that this cleaner does a bang-up job! My brushes were saturated with old color, to the point that I thought I might need to spring for a new set. A little of this cleaner, a handful of seconds working it in and rinsing, and my brushes look practically as good as the day I bought them! Saved me a ton of money in new brushes, and it didn't take away from my being-lazy time!" —J

Get it from Amazon for $6.51.
4
Amazon
A clothes folding board
Promising review: "You would think folding is simple, but with this product, it's a perfect fold every time. It makes a pile of clothing so compact. Everything is uniformly folded. Makes putting clothes in drawers so much neater and more orderly. It makes my life easier." —S. Erhart

Get it from Amazon for $9.99.
5
amazon.com
A pack of Bottle Bright tablets
To revive that old, slimy water bottle you kind of have been ignoring for...months. Just fill the bottle with water and drop in a tablet. Let it work its magic for half an hour and then rinse out.

Promising review: "In all fairness, I first heard of this product while watching Shark Tank, and their pitch was impressive so I gave the underdog a try. Now, I'm on my fourth re-order. My whole family drinks out of various name brand bottles, coffee mugs, etc. The fact is, they are rarely cleaned because they are a part of our daily lives and they are a pain in the ar$e to clean, because of the inconvenience that they are not dishwasher-safe, or don't fit. The answer is these tablets. They work and they're simple to use." —K.R.

Get a pack of 12 from Amazon for $8 or 36 for 22.
6
Amazon
A ball of slime putty for cleaning nooks and crannies
Promising review: "I was skeptical at first. I was afraid my keyboard would be all gummed up with yellow slime! The opposite, it cleaned it as good as new. Got all those dog hairs between the keys! No smell lingering on the keyboard or my hands. No sign I even used it except a clean keyboard. Kind of fun to play with. LOL." —Billy

Get it from Amazon for $5.94.
7
amazon.com
A blessedly effective carpet cleaner
Promising review: "This is a wonderful product. I have an older dog who can't always wait until I get home from work so accidents occasionally happen. I have a Hoover Rug Scrubber and this product is very easy to use with my machine. Carpet Miracle works amazingly well on stains and odors, even those that have set for a while. I did the carpet in the 'room of shame' twice just to be sure, although for normal soil and odors once should be more than enough. It leaves behind a wonderfully clean, fresh scent, and the carpet feels and looks wonderful. I plan on continuing to use this product to keep my carpets clean and my home smelling fresh." —Vicky Faurot

Get it from Amazon for $16.97.
8
amazon.com
A wood polish that can miraculously erase water stains and scratches
Promising review: "This stuff is absolutely AMAZING. My wife and I were getting tired of looking at our worn out cabinets and wood paneling and were very close to paying a professional thousands of dollars to refinish it all, but then we came across this product. Our paneling and cabinets were looking rough. We have two dogs that jumped up and scratched places. We also had an area that was damaged by water spots where our dog bowls were. Several other areas were just worn from heavy traffic. This stuff was like a magical eraser for water spots, scratches, scuffs, and any other blemish. We simply wiped the product on with a paper towel and let is sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off with a clean towel. Everything looks brand new. I'm buying a couple more so we can finish our cabinets and wood paneling. We're so glad we found this product." —Kris

Get it from Amazon for $11.25.
9
amazon.com
A hanger organizer
Promising review: "The struggle with hangers has been real for quite some time, I wish I would have known about this thing sooner! This has saved me a TON of room and hassle!"—Kara

Get it from Amazon for $37.99.
10
Amazon
A trio of Scotch-Brite stainless steel scrubbers
Promising review: "I’m so mad that I never knew these existed until this week. I’ve been struggling to clean my All Clad cookware and tired all sorts of methods but still no shine! These arrived yesterday and I immediately went in. I got all my pans and used these along with Bar Keepers Friend..OMG, unbelievable! Not a single stain left. Just the beautiful shiny All Clad as I remember! Buy these now. I know I’ll be reordering." —Joy

Get them from Amazon for $1.76.
11
amazon.com
An elastic organizer to detangle your cords
Promising review: "I used to be like you. Wake up, blindly shower, maybe make some eggs if you have any energy left after those other chores. Weren't you planning on going to the gym this morning? Ugh, sorry health, lifting all the hard drives and other electronics from one bag and putting them in the other will have to do again, because it takes forever to get everything I need later in the day across the border from pack to duffle. Grid-It is like a Nexus pass for bags. Cross packs in seconds securely and hassle-free. You will be amazed by the gear combos you can pack on just one of these. I carry envelopes and stamps in the zip-up pocket on the back now and get a weird amount of admiration for keeping such old-school yet extremely relevant supplies on hand for friends or passers-by." —anonymous

Get it from Amazon for $16.45.
12
amazon.com
Two-tier drawers for stacking your items without losing them forever to the black hole in the back of your cabinet.
Promising review: "As someone who desperately needed to organize their bathroom, this product became very helpful. It was easy to put together, fits nicely in my bathroom, and holds a lot of my necessities. I have attached a before and after picture. Very pleased." —Amazon Customer

Get it from Amazon for $27.87 (available in five colors).
13
amazon.com
A three-blade blinds cleaner
With five removable microfiber sleeves so you can clean every single blind to your liking.

Promising review: "These blind cleaners are terrific! I've enjoyed cleaning houses and offices professionally for over 20 years and cleaning blinds is not always easy. I debated and debated what to buy, to try to make the process a bit easier. Within five minutes of using this, I was almost doing cartwheels — it really works! Best product I have ever used to clean blinds. My first time using it, I had eight different large blinds to clean, with skinny slats to boot, and this duster brush with refills DID THE JOB BEAUTIFULLY. I have gone from dreading cleaning blinds to actually enjoying the process. I could not be happier." —T.R.

Get it from Amazon for $7.99.
14
Amazon
Garbage disposal cleaner that's not only easy to use, but also very entertaining
Here's what you do: Run some hot water, pop one of the packets in your disposer, let it foam, then wait for the foam to fully disappear. Garbage disposer = clean and ickiness free.

Promising review: "WHERE HAS THIS BEEN ALL MY LIFE???! Holy cow, I didn't realize how easy and quick it was to clean a garbage disposal until I bought this product! Typically, I'd just use vinegar and baking soda down the drain and call it good. I didn't know that there was an actual disposal cleaning product available until I stumbled across it through a BuzzFeed article. I had to try it. The instructions are very simple. It literally takes five minutes and some hot water and VOILA! you have a clean, no-longer-stinky garbage disposal. Any time I got a whiff of an odor, all I did was drop one of these packs in the disposal and the smell was GONE! Plus, the blue foam bubbling in the sink was amusing to watch. Worth every penny!!" —VadersGirl

Get two packs of four from Amazon for $10.10.
15
amazon.com
Silver cleaning wipes
Because the last thing you need is a set of dirty silverware ~tarnishing~ your reputation.

Promising review: "It is very uncommon for me to write a review but this product is amazing. My family's silverware had not been polished in the 15 years since I married my husband. The only time I ever polished anything before it was messy and smelly and took forever. Therefore I didn't have any interest in polishing something that we weren't using. I decided to try these wipes because the price was reasonable. They are easy to use and do a wonderful job! The silverware looks silver! I used four wipes to polish a service of eight, and it took me about 20 minutes. I highly recommend this product!" —Kehrli

Get a 20-pack from Amazon for $8.10.
16
amazon.com
An eco-friendly hard water strain remover
It also works on a wide variety of surfaces like granite, steel, fiberglass, marble, chrome, stone, metal, porcelain, brass, aluminum, stainless-steel, and hard vinyl.

Promising review: "Amazing product! This is the absolute first time I have written a review for Amazon and I shop A LOT! I have been looking for something to get the hard water spots off my shower door and this did the trick! I've used it on all my bathroom fixtures and they are sparkling. It makes me want to keep cleaning; it works that well. It's a plus that there are no fumes and it's safe to use without gloves! Product actually smells really good, like toothpaste. I've already told my family about it! Will definite buy again." —loveshoes!

Get it from Amazon for $16.99+ (available in larger quantities).
17
amazon.com
A toilet cleaning wand you'll think must be a REAL magic wand
You get a caddy with a wand and six disposable sponges. Simply attach the disposable sponge to the wand, scrub around the whole toilet bowl, and pop the sponge in the trash (you never have to touch it!). You can also get more sponges when you're done with the included ones.

Promising review: "So, we have a toilet that belongs to the cats. We don't use it, we don't look at it, we like to pretend it does not exist. Even with semi-regular flushing, cat waste is pretty nasty stuff and built up quickly in the bowl. One of these wands cleaned it up in a single session! Before-and-after pic attached (above)." —Whitney

Get it from Amazon for $7.93.
18
amazon.com
A leather cleaner
Bring your furniture, car seats, bags, shoes, and more back to useable condition.

Promising review: "I've used this on all of my favorite shoes and boots. Then I used it on my purse. It's enjoyable seeing how much improvement you can see on beat-up leather. The scent is what sold me on this product. I loved that it was an almond scent. But the results are so much better. It took about two minutes to clean them up. Highly recommended. Also their customer service is top-notch." —RileyD

Get it from Amazon for $16.95+ (available in two sizes).
19
amazon.com
Moth traps that will stop those tiny, dusty aviators in their tracks
This is for pantry moths! If you need to protect your clothes, try this version.

Promising review: "This review is being posted to showcase our tasteful presentation of what started as a gathering of moths, and is now a full-blown infestation. I call it 'The Moth Exhibit at Thayer Plaza.'They are literally coming out of the woodwork: from crevices within the counters, from the pantry, from the bathroom, and who knows from where else. We have spent the days watching our moth traps fill up with these little creatures that seem to bite their way through everything, including plastic and cardboard.With these moth traps we have learned that we can hold the trap to the flying patter, and the moths eventually fly inside and get stuck for an eternity. It does not seem to bother them that there are dozens of their dead friends and family members stuck inside the traps already. It seems that they are attracted to the scent of the glue inside the traps.I'm on my fifth order of these. After a couple dozen months get stuck its best to use a fresh trap because they have a lower chance of getting stuck to the trap if they can step on their dead friends and eject themselves out the other end. A better design would be to have a closed and so that they have no way of ejecting themselves or flying through. Five stars anyway for keeping us entertained and finding something positive from this mess." —Raymond

Get six traps from Amazon for $16.97.
20
Yi Yang / Via BuzzFeed
Goo Gone, an adhesive remover for banishing pesky label gunk from your life forever
Promising review: "Goo Gone is one of those things that I somehow had never heard of until this year (though others have apparently had it in their households for years). When I saw it in this BuzzFeed post, my life was changed forever. I couldn’t believe I had lived for so many years without this stuff. So many presents were ruined by price stickers that wouldn’t peel off properly and so many reusable glass containers thrown away/recycled because I couldn’t get the sticky label off of them. When I got my hands on a bottle, I immediately put it to test. A couple of days ago, I bought a really cool glass milk saucer from the MoMA store, but the product label left an ugly and sticky residue on it (why do shops allow stickers like this?!). I applied the Goo Gone, washed with soap and water, and voilà — the adhesive came right off, leaving my saucer crystal clear. Then, I cleaned off an old soy sauce container and turned it into a flower vase. And it can do so much more than just removing price stickers; the product description says it’ll work on candle wax, permanent marker, crayon, glue, gum, tape residue, adhesive, paint, tree sap, tar, etc. It’s also surface-safe and can be used on carpet and upholstery, clothing, and any hard surfaces — including glass, laminate, metal, wood, plastic, vinyl, windows, ceramic, granite, flooring, countertops, tile, and wood. And bonus: It smells nice and citrusy!Since purchasing Goo Gone, I’ve cleaned off several candle tins, a Trader Joe's growler, and a kimchi jar previously marred by sticky labels — they can now be reused as pen holders and food containers! In fact, now I'm constantly looking around my apartment to see what I can Goo Gone (yes, I'm using it as a verb) and reuse. Definitely one of my best household purchases EVER. —Yi Yang, BuzzFeed Staff

Get it from Amazon for $7.92.
21
Amazon
Reusable microfiber pads that are compatible with a Swiffer WetJet
Promising review: "I love not having to constantly purchase the disposable pads for my Swiffer WetJet. I wish I'd found these long ago. They are of very high quality, think and sturdy. I feel they will last for a very long time. I just remove and rinse it well and hang it to dry, after every use. This seller is also trying to make a living for his family (sent a note in the package) and that made me feel even better about this purchase. I highly recommend them to anyone that uses their WetJet frequently. There is also a DIY recipe for the cleaning fluid on Pinterest. Cleaning is important!" —Bes

Get two from Amazon for $14.95.
22
Amazon
Star string lights you can add to any room to make it instantly cozier.
They are battery powered and have three settings: on, off, and flash.

Get a string of 30 or 50 LED stars from Amazon for $15.99.
23
amazon.com
Peel-and-stick fake marble that can go onto basically everything
Promising review: "Used a little more than one roll for a quick makeover for an ugly fireplace in a rental apartment. It was easy to cover the tiles with the film, and I could stretch the film out about 1 mm if I had cut the strip too short. It makes a huge difference for minimal effort/price. I don't think anyone would be squinting down at the floor to notice the slightly pixelated pattern." —zhen

Get a roll from Amazon for $12.21+ (available in nine configurations).
