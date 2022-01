Moth traps that will stop those tiny, dusty aviators in their tracks

This is for pantry moths! If you need to protect your clothes, try this version "This review is being posted to showcase our tasteful presentation of what started as a gathering of moths, and is now a full-blown infestation. I call it 'The Moth Exhibit at Thayer Plaza.'They are literally coming out of the woodwork: from crevices within the counters, from the pantry, from the bathroom, and who knows from where else. We have spent the days watching our moth traps fill up with these little creatures that seem to bite their way through everything, including plastic and cardboard.With these moth traps we have learned that we can hold the trap to the flying patter, and the moths eventually fly inside and get stuck for an eternity. It does not seem to bother them that there are dozens of their dead friends and family members stuck inside the traps already. It seems that they are attracted to the scent of the glue inside the traps.I'm on my fifth order of these. After a couple dozen months get stuck its best to use a fresh trap because they have a lower chance of getting stuck to the trap if they can step on their dead friends and eject themselves out the other end. A better design would be to have a closed and so that they have no way of ejecting themselves or flying through. Five stars anyway for keeping us entertained and finding something positive from this mess." — Raymond