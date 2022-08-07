Housewarming Gifts From Target To Ensure You Get Invited Back

Target Hosting gifts from Target

Having guests in a new space is nerve-wracking — so if someone invites you over to their home, it’s nice to come with a little token of appreciation. But if you don’t know how they’re decorating their space, what should you bring?

It can be hard to shop for a great hosting or housewarming gift when you’re unsure of someone’s taste or interior design preferences, so it’s best to keep your choice affordable and universally chic (and always include a gift receipt in case your present doesn’t land).

Advertisement

Keep reading to find 10 housewarming gifts from Target that check all of these boxes. The thoughtful gesture will definitely ensure you get invited back.

HuffPost receives a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.