The Houston Chronicle has called out former President Donald Trump for hosting his first major 2024 campaign rally in Waco, Texas, this Saturday.

The newspaper’s editorial board on Thursday suggested the location was not so much a dog-whistle to extremists but a “blaring air horn of a Mack 18-wheeler,” given how Waco is inextricably linked to the 1993 Branch Davidian compound siege, which has sparked years-long anti-government conspiracy theories.

Waco has become a symbol, “an Alamo of sorts, a shrine for the Proud Boys, the Three Percenters, the Oath Keepers and other anti-government extremists and conspiracists,” wrote the board.

“Militia members and conspiracists know exactly what Trump’s Waco visit symbolizes,” the board said, noting how the Trump campaign insists his visit during the 30th anniversary of the siege is “purely coincidental.”

The board listed multiple reasons why people should visit Waco, but not because of Trump.