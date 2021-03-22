This was despair with a capital D.

Coach Stephen Silas’ anguish after his Houston Rockets lost their 20th straight game on Sunday was palpable. (Watch the clip below.)

Asked if the “weight of the losses” was building, the coach, wearing a face mask, exhaled and rubbed his brow. After several painful seconds of silence, he muttered faintly, “yeah.”

The Rockets’ 114-112 defeat to Oklahoma City put them within eight consecutive losses of the NBA record, held by the Philadelphia 76ers spanning the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

Silas, a rookie head coach in the NBA, could have plenty of excuses for Houston’s fall. The Rockets traded unhappy superstar James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets in January after dealing away another star, Russell Westbrook, before the season.

But that probably isn’t making Silas feel any better.

